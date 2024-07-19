Image Credit: Bethesda
A crossword that reads "goes tap-tap-tap in a texting app"
Image via Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Goes tap-tap-tap in a texting app’ NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

Tappa tappa tappa.
Image of Vic Hood
Vic Hood
|

Published: Jul 19, 2024 03:33 am

The “goes tap-tap-tap in a texting app” clue in today’s NYT Mini is a bit of a head-scratcher, and I’ll admit, it took me a while to get.

Initially, I tried to think of apps that require you to tap or click continuously—maybe it even had something to do with the surge of crypto-click games. The answer is much more straightforward than that, but you may need some help getting there.

NYT July 18 Crossword – ‘Goes tap-tap-tap in a texting app’ hints and solution

The NYT MIni showing space for a five-letter word going downward
This stumped me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before we get into the solution, let me give you a few hints so you can try and find the solution yourself.

  • Hint 1: You and your friend can both be looking for love, but you’ll likely have different…
  • Hint 2: Printed letters (plural).
  • Hint 3: Category of something, like Pokémon (plural).
  • Hint 4: She or he does this on a keyboard (present tense).

Stop scrolling now if you don’t want to see the answer.

The answer is “TYPES.” It may seem simple, but the “s” at the end threw me off, as did my initial inclining was maybe a specific app.

Full answers for the July 19 NYT Mini Crossword

Across

Down

  • 1D Popular meal the night before a marathon—PASTA
  • 2D 100% committed—ALL IN
  • 3D Untactful to a fault—BLUNT
  • 4D Boot camp boss, informallySARGE
  • 5D Goes tap-tap-tap in a texting app—TYPES

Difficulty of July 19 NYT ‘goes tap-tap-tap in a texting app’ clue

If I had to give this a difficulty rating, I’d give it a 3/5. The answer seems fairly simple, but the “s” may throw you off—as it did me—so, this may take you a little longer to solve than normal. It’s certainly not the toughest answer we’ve had to find, though.

How to play more Crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

In the mood for more word games? Of course you are. Next, try the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords or jump into other NYT word games, like Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Vic Hood
Vic Hood
Vic is Gaming Editor at Dot Esports. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer, TechRadar, and more to the Dot Esports table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter (@hood_vic) for more.
