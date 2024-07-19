‘Goes tap-tap-tap in a texting app’ NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

The “goes tap-tap-tap in a texting app” clue in today’s NYT Mini is a bit of a head-scratcher, and I’ll admit, it took me a while to get.

Initially, I tried to think of apps that require you to tap or click continuously—maybe it even had something to do with the surge of crypto-click games. The answer is much more straightforward than that, but you may need some help getting there.

NYT July 18 Crossword – ‘Goes tap-tap-tap in a texting app’ hints and solution

This stumped me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before we get into the solution, let me give you a few hints so you can try and find the solution yourself.

Hint 1: You and your friend can both be looking for love, but you’ll likely have different…

Stop scrolling now if you don’t want to see the answer.

The answer is “TYPES.” It may seem simple, but the “s” at the end threw me off, as did my initial inclining was maybe a specific app.

Full answers for the July 19 NYT Mini Crossword

Across

1A “Blue Ribbon” brewery— PABST

“Blue Ribbon” brewery— 6A Put at ease, as fears— ALLAY

Put at ease, as fears— 7A Sound heard at a ramen restaurant— SLURP

Sound heard at a ramen restaurant— 8A Slight trace of color— TINGE

Slight trace of color— 9A Starts a pot, in poker—ANTES

Down

1D Popular meal the night before a marathon— PASTA

Popular meal the night before a marathon— 2D 100% committed— ALL IN

100% committed— 3D Untactful to a fault— BLUNT

Untactful to a fault— 4D Boot camp boss, informally— SARGE

Boot camp boss, informally— 5D Goes tap-tap-tap in a texting app—TYPES

Difficulty of July 19 NYT ‘goes tap-tap-tap in a texting app’ clue

If I had to give this a difficulty rating, I’d give it a 3/5. The answer seems fairly simple, but the “s” may throw you off—as it did me—so, this may take you a little longer to solve than normal. It’s certainly not the toughest answer we’ve had to find, though.

How to play more Crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

In the mood for more word games? Of course you are. Next, try the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords or jump into other NYT word games, like Strands and Spelling Bee.

