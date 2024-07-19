Boot camp boss, informally NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

The clues from today’s NYT mini crossword puzzle were some of the hardest I’ve seen in the game so far, and one of the many ones that have everyone scouring the world wide web for answers is the clue “Boot camp boss, informally.”

“Boot camp boss, informally” is the clue for 4D in the July 19 NYT mini crossword puzzle. Honestly, this could be anyone from the group leader to the overseer, so if you’re stuck, you aren’t the only one—that said, I’ve got you.

‘Boot camp boss, informally’ July 19 NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

Today’s Down clues aren’t easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT.

Hint 1: It rhymes with Marge.

It rhymes with Marge. Hint 2: It starts with an “S.”

It starts with an “S.” Hint 3: It’s a noun.

It’s a noun. Hint 4: It refers to someone’s role of responsibility.

Are you still trying to solve the clue? Don’t fret, and take your time. But if you want to answer to this clue, read on.

The answer to “Boot camp boss, informally” is “SARGE.” Sarge is short for Sergeant, and it’s a senior role in the military. Typically, Sergeants are responsible for junior officers and other operating functions, and according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, its first known use was in 1867. It’s pretty cool that we have something like this recorded for the history books.

With this clue solved, you can continue working on the rest of today’s tough NYT mini crossword puzzle.

July 19 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

1A “Blue Ribbon” brewery— PABST

“Blue Ribbon” brewery— 6A Put at ease, as fears— ALLAY

Put at ease, as fears— 7A Sound heard at a ramen restaurant— SLURP

Sound heard at a ramen restaurant— 8A Slight trace of color— TINGE

Slight trace of color— 9A Starts a pot, in poker—ANTES

Down

1D Popular meal the night before a marathon— PASTA

Popular meal the night before a marathon— 2D 100% committed— ALL IN

100% committed— 3D Untactful to a fault— BLUNT

Untactful to a fault— 4D Boot camp boss, informally— SARGE

Boot camp boss, informally— 5D Goes tap-tap-tape in a texting app—TYPES

Clue difficulty for ‘Boot camp boss, informally’

The first thing I thought of when I read this clue wasn’t to do with the military but more along the route of fitness and gym boot camps. So, I was thinking the answer had to be like a personal trainer or gym owner. And I’ll admit, I was a tad off there.

Unless you’re in the military, know someone in the military, or watch military content, you may not have thought along the lines of Sergeant either.

However, once you get a few other clues solved, this one is pretty straightforward, so I’d give it a clue difficulty rating of two out of five.

What to play after the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

If you’ve finally finished the NYT mini crossword puzzle, why not try the ones from the LA Times and the Washington Post? They’re enjoyable, complex, and typically don’t take longer than a few minutes to solve.

Or, if you enjoy word-based games, I enjoy Strands, which is where you search for themed words among rows of letters, and Spelling Bee, where you must make as many words from a random number of letters. They’re challenging and entertaining.

