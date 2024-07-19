Image Credit: Bethesda
A blank crossword that reads "untactful to a fault" below it
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Untactful to a fault’ NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

Be nice.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Jul 19, 2024 04:28 am

While I generally mean well and don’t intend to upset anyone, I’m sometimes untactful. I’m the sort who gets easily annoyed when I’m hungry. The clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is really all in “untactful.” if you know what the word means, you should be able to answer “Untactful to a fault.” If you don’t, here are some clues.

‘Untactful to a fault’ NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Untactful to a fault NYT mini crossword
Three down. Screenshot boy Dot Esports

Full answers for the July 19 NYT Mini Crossword

  • Hint 1: Forthright
  • Hint 2: Straight to the point.
  • Hint 3: The word starts with the letter “B.”
  • Hint 4: James _____.

Watch out! I’m about to reveal the answer. Stop scrolling now if you don’t want me to spoil it.

The answer to three down in the July 19 NYT Mini Crossword is “BLUNT.” Untactful, not having or showing tact, means not taking care not to say or do something that might upset someone. When you’re blunt, you’re straightforward, frank, or untactful. Being blunt isn’t always bad, but there’s a time and place.

Across

Down

‘Untactful to a fault’ clue difficulty rating

I’m giving today’s NYT Crossword Mini clue a two out of five on the difficulty rating scale. I figured out the answer in seconds, but I don’t blame you if you struggled. Untactful is just one of those words you know or don’t know.

How to play more crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

If you’ve completed today’s NYT crossword, why not check out the LA TimesWashington Post, and other online newspapers or mobile apps to play more? If you want a change of pace, word games like Strands and Spelling Bee are also a lot of fun.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
