‘Untactful to a fault’ NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

While I generally mean well and don’t intend to upset anyone, I’m sometimes untactful. I’m the sort who gets easily annoyed when I’m hungry. The clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is really all in “untactful.” if you know what the word means, you should be able to answer “Untactful to a fault.” If you don’t, here are some clues.

‘Untactful to a fault’ NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Full answers for the July 19 NYT Mini Crossword

Hint 1: Forthright

Forthright Hint 2: Straight to the point.

Straight to the point. Hint 3: The word starts with the letter “B.”

The word starts with the letter “B.” Hint 4: James _____.

Watch out! I’m about to reveal the answer. Stop scrolling now if you don’t want me to spoil it.

The answer to three down in the July 19 NYT Mini Crossword is “BLUNT.” Untactful, not having or showing tact, means not taking care not to say or do something that might upset someone. When you’re blunt, you’re straightforward, frank, or untactful. Being blunt isn’t always bad, but there’s a time and place.

Across

Down

1D Popular meal the night before a marathon — PASTA

Popular meal the night before a marathon — 2D 100% committed — ALL IN

100% committed — 3D Untactful to a fault — BLUNT

Untactful to a fault — 4D Boot camp boss, informally — SARGE

Boot camp boss, informally — 5D Goes tap-tap-tape in a texting app — TYPES

‘Untactful to a fault’ clue difficulty rating

I’m giving today’s NYT Crossword Mini clue a two out of five on the difficulty rating scale. I figured out the answer in seconds, but I don’t blame you if you struggled. Untactful is just one of those words you know or don’t know.

How to play more crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

If you’ve completed today’s NYT crossword, why not check out the LA Times, Washington Post, and other online newspapers or mobile apps to play more? If you want a change of pace, word games like Strands and Spelling Bee are also a lot of fun.

