‘Untactful to a fault’ NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

While I generally mean well and don’t intend to upset anyone, I’m sometimes untactful. I’m the sort who gets easily annoyed when I’m hungry. The clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is really all in “untactful.” if you know what the word means, you should be able to answer “Untactful to a fault.” If you don’t, here are some clues.
‘Untactful to a fault’ NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints
Full answers for the July 19 NYT Mini Crossword
- Hint 1: Forthright
- Hint 2: Straight to the point.
- Hint 3: The word starts with the letter “B.”
- Hint 4: James _____.
Watch out! I’m about to reveal the answer. Stop scrolling now if you don’t want me to spoil it.
The answer to three down in the July 19 NYT Mini Crossword is “BLUNT.” Untactful, not having or showing tact, means not taking care not to say or do something that might upset someone. When you’re blunt, you’re straightforward, frank, or untactful. Being blunt isn’t always bad, but there’s a time and place.
Across
- 1A “Blue Ribbon” brewery — PABST
- 6A Put at ease, as fears — ALLAY
- 7A Sound heard at a ramen restaurant — SLURP
- 8A Slight trace of color — TINGE
- 9A Starts a pot, in poker — ANTES
Down
- 1D Popular meal the night before a marathon — PASTA
- 2D 100% committed — ALL IN
- 3D Untactful to a fault — BLUNT
- 4D Boot camp boss, informally — SARGE
- 5D Goes tap-tap-tape in a texting app — TYPES
‘Untactful to a fault’ clue difficulty rating
I’m giving today’s NYT Crossword Mini clue a two out of five on the difficulty rating scale. I figured out the answer in seconds, but I don’t blame you if you struggled. Untactful is just one of those words you know or don’t know.
How to play more crosswords after solving the NYT Mini
Published: Jul 19, 2024 04:28 am