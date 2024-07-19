Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm Tier List
Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A blank crossword that reads "slight trace of color" below it
Image via Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Slight trace of color’ NYT Crossword clue hints and answer

Color me surprised.
Image of Vic Hood
Vic Hood
|

Published: Jul 19, 2024 04:15 am

I’ve been picking out colors to paint my new house recently, so when I saw the NYT Mini clue “slight trace of color,” I thought I’d have no problem. Wrong—the Dulux color chart couldn’t help me here.

Recommended Videos

When I think of “slight trace of color,” several worlds spring to mind, but I admit, this one didn’t.

‘Slight trace of color’ hints and solution – NYT July 18 Crossword

NYT Mini crossing a space for a five letter word across
It’s a tricky one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before we get to the solution, I’ll give you a few hints so you can try and uncover the answer yourself. If you’d rather get to the good bit, though, scroll down.

  • Hint 1: Can refer to taste or smell, too.
  • Hint 2: A trace or smattering.
  • Hint 3: “I graduated, but felt a xxx of sadness.”
  • Hint 4: Starts with the letter “T.”

Stop scrolling if you don’t want to see the answer!

The answer to the “slight trace of color” clue is “TINGE.” According to the folks over at Merriam-Webster, the noun “Tinge” means “a property that becomes apparent when light falls on an object and by which things that are identical in form can be distinguished.” That’s a lot of words to say to give a little color to something. Maybe your latest risotto has a tinge of garlic, or your bedroom walls are white with a tinge of yellow (I’m sorry, I am a paint fanatic now).

Full answers for the July 19 NYT Mini Crossword

Across

Down

‘Slight trace of color’ clue difficulty rating

This is one of those clues that once you know the answer, you feel like an idiot for not getting it in the first place. To be fair, “tinge” isn’t exactly a word we use daily. I would give this clue a 3/5, because we don’t use the word on a day-to-day basis, and most of us will have thought of words like “tint” first.

How to play more Crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

Once you finish the NYT Mini, you’ll likely want more crossword fun (who needs to do work, right?) I tend to jump to Strands and Spelling Bee next, but the  LA Times and Washington Post also have word games for you to try. My personal favorite, however, is The Atlantic‘s daily crossword puzzles. These crosswords get increasingly more difficult as the week goes on, so on Monday, you get an easy crossword, but Sunday’s is tough.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vic Hood
Vic Hood
Vic is Gaming Editor at Dot Esports. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer, TechRadar, and more to the Dot Esports table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter (@hood_vic) for more.
twitter