‘Catherine of Beetlejuice’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

The original Beetlejuice is nothing short of a whacky dark fantasy film, but that’s to be expected, considering Tim Burton directed it. One of the actresses, Catherine, lends her talents to several of his films—and is the answer to today’s NYT crossword clue.
The clue, “Catherine of ‘Beetlejuice,” comes from today’s Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. If you’ve never watched Beetlejuice (or any other Tim Burton movie), you’re in luck because I totally love them and have the answer to this clue below.
‘Catherine of Beetlejuice’ NYT Mini Crossword clue Oct. 31 hints and answer
- Hint 1: A comedy icon from Canada, known for her long-time collaboration with Eugene Levy.
- Hint 2: The five-letter answer is the actress’s last name, which has Irish roots.
- Hint 3: It starts with an “O.”
- Hint 4: This actress is known for her roles as Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas, Moira in Schitt’s Creek, and Kate in Home Alone.
The answer to the “Catherine of ‘Beetlejuice'” clue is “OHARA.” Catherine O’Hara plays the role of Delia Deetz in the original 1988 Beetlejuice film. More recently, she’s also returned to play the same character again in the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel from this year.
O’Hara’s portrayal of Moira Rose, the eccentric and fashion-forward mother in Schitt’s Creek, earned her an Emmy Award in 2020. Her character’s bizarre accent and extravagant wardrobe became hugely popular.
Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers
Across
- 1A Hybrid equine animal with stripes — ZORSE
- 6A “Fingers crossed!” — I HOPE
- 7A Record company — LABEL
- 8A Shoe that can be decorated with pieces called Jibbitz — CROC
- 9A Wearing many ___ (versatile at work) — HATS
Down
- 1D Zippo, nada, nothin’ — ZILCH
- 2D Catherine of “Beetlejuice” — OHARA
- 3D Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminum foil — ROBOT
- 4D Tech product details — SPECS
- 5D Sushi fish served cooked — EEL
‘Catherine of “Beetlejuice”‘ crossword clue difficulty
As a Tim Burton fan, I knew this answer as soon as I read it because Catherine is in both Beetlejuice movies. She’s also Kevin’s mother in Home Alone and voices Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas and Mrs. Frankenstein in Frankenweenie. These are some of my favorite movies, so I had this clue in the bag. That said, if you’ve never seen any of her works, this clue would have been a bit tougher, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.
NYT Mini Crossword puzzle and word game alternatives
If you’re wondering what to play after finishing today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, try the mini crosswords from the LA Times or the Washington Post. However, Strands and Spelling Bee are great options if you’d like to try word-based games.
Published: Oct 31, 2024 07:23 am