Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
An actress holding an award above the clue, catherine of beetlejuice from the nyt mini crossword puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Catherine of Beetlejuice’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We’ve got the answer to the “Catherine of Beetlejuice” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Oct 31, 2024 07:23 am

The original Beetlejuice is nothing short of a whacky dark fantasy film, but that’s to be expected, considering Tim Burton directed it. One of the actresses, Catherine, lends her talents to several of his films—and is the answer to today’s NYT crossword clue.

Recommended Videos

The clue, “Catherine of ‘Beetlejuice,” comes from today’s Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. If you’ve never watched Beetlejuice (or any other Tim Burton movie), you’re in luck because I totally love them and have the answer to this clue below.

‘Catherine of Beetlejuice’ NYT Mini Crossword clue Oct. 31 hints and answer

Picture showing the Catherine of Beetlejuice clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Time to summon ghosts! Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: A comedy icon from Canada, known for her long-time collaboration with Eugene Levy.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter answer is the actress’s last name, which has Irish roots.
  • Hint 3: It starts with an “O.”
  • Hint 4: This actress is known for her roles as Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas, Moira in Schitt’s Creek, and Kate in Home Alone.

The answer to the “Catherine of ‘Beetlejuice'” clue is “OHARA.” Catherine O’Hara plays the role of Delia Deetz in the original 1988 Beetlejuice film. More recently, she’s also returned to play the same character again in the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel from this year.

DID YOU KNOW?

O’Hara’s portrayal of Moira Rose, the eccentric and fashion-forward mother in Schitt’s Creek, earned her an Emmy Award in 2020. Her character’s bizarre accent and extravagant wardrobe became hugely popular.

Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D Zippo, nada, nothin’ — ZILCH
  • 2D Catherine of “Beetlejuice” — OHARA
  • 3D Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminum foil — ROBOT
  • 4D Tech product details — SPECS
  • 5D Sushi fish served cooked — EEL

‘Catherine of “Beetlejuice”‘ crossword clue difficulty

As a Tim Burton fan, I knew this answer as soon as I read it because Catherine is in both Beetlejuice movies. She’s also Kevin’s mother in Home Alone and voices Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas and Mrs. Frankenstein in Frankenweenie. These are some of my favorite movies, so I had this clue in the bag. That said, if you’ve never seen any of her works, this clue would have been a bit tougher, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.

NYT Mini Crossword puzzle and word game alternatives

If you’re wondering what to play after finishing today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, try the mini crosswords from the LA Times or the Washington Post. However, Strands and Spelling Bee are great options if you’d like to try word-based games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube