‘Catherine of Beetlejuice’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

The original Beetlejuice is nothing short of a whacky dark fantasy film, but that’s to be expected, considering Tim Burton directed it. One of the actresses, Catherine, lends her talents to several of his films—and is the answer to today’s NYT crossword clue.

The clue, “Catherine of ‘Beetlejuice,” comes from today’s Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. If you’ve never watched Beetlejuice (or any other Tim Burton movie), you’re in luck because I totally love them and have the answer to this clue below.

‘Catherine of Beetlejuice’ NYT Mini Crossword clue Oct. 31 hints and answer

Time to summon ghosts! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: A comedy icon from Canada, known for her long-time collaboration with Eugene Levy.

A comedy icon from Canada, known for her long-time collaboration with Eugene Levy. Hint 2: The five-letter answer is the actress’s last name, which has Irish roots.

The five-letter answer is the actress’s last name, which has Irish roots. Hint 3: It starts with an “O.”

It starts with an “O.” Hint 4: This actress is known for her roles as Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas, Moira in Schitt’s Creek, and Kate in Home Alone.

The answer to the “Catherine of ‘Beetlejuice'” clue is “OHARA.” Catherine O’Hara plays the role of Delia Deetz in the original 1988 Beetlejuice film. More recently, she’s also returned to play the same character again in the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel from this year.

DID YOU KNOW? O’Hara’s portrayal of Moira Rose, the eccentric and fashion-forward mother in Schitt’s Creek, earned her an Emmy Award in 2020. Her character’s bizarre accent and extravagant wardrobe became hugely popular.

Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

1A Hybrid equine animal with stripes — ZORSE

Hybrid equine animal with stripes 6A “Fingers crossed!” — I HOPE

“Fingers crossed!” 7A Record company — LABEL

Record company 8A Shoe that can be decorated with pieces called Jibbitz — CROC

Shoe that can be decorated with pieces called Jibbitz 9A Wearing many ___ (versatile at work) — HATS

Down

1D Zippo, nada, nothin’ — ZILCH

Zippo, nada, nothin’ 2D Catherine of “Beetlejuice” — OHARA

Catherine of “Beetlejuice” 3D Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminum foil — ROBOT

Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminum foil 4D Tech product details — SPECS

Tech product details 5D Sushi fish served cooked — EEL

‘Catherine of “Beetlejuice”‘ crossword clue difficulty

As a Tim Burton fan, I knew this answer as soon as I read it because Catherine is in both Beetlejuice movies. She’s also Kevin’s mother in Home Alone and voices Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas and Mrs. Frankenstein in Frankenweenie. These are some of my favorite movies, so I had this clue in the bag. That said, if you’ve never seen any of her works, this clue would have been a bit tougher, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.

NYT Mini Crossword puzzle and word game alternatives

