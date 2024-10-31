Forgot password
Category:
Word Games

‘Fingers crossed!’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We've got the hints you need if you're stuck on the "Fingers crossed!" clue in today's puzzle.
Josh Challies
Published: Oct 31, 2024 05:52 am

If your progress through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword has been halted by the “Fingers crossed!” Clue, we’ve got some hints and the answer to help you out.

“Fingers crossed!” NYT Mini crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

A screenshot of the NYT Mini Crossword with a clue highlighted.
Fill the gaps. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “I.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”
  • Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
  • Hint 4: The answer is two words combined.

The answer to the “Fingers Crossed!” clue in the Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “IHOPE.” While having your fingers crossed for something, you’re also hoping for a particular outcome, which is where this answer comes from.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Hybrid equine animal with stripes — ZORSE
  • 6A Fingers crossed! — IHOPE
  • 7A Record company — LABEL
  • 8A Shoe that can be decorated with pieces called Jibbitz — CROC
  • 9A Wearing many — (versatile at work) — HATS

Down

  • 1A Zippo, nada, nothin’ — ZILCH
  • 2A Catherine of “Beetlejuice” — OHARA
  • 3A Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminium foil — ROBOT
  • 4A Tech product details — SPECS
  • 5A Sushi fish served cooked — EEL

How difficult was the “Fingers Crossed!” Clue?

After a few days away from completing the NYT Mini Crossword, it took a while to wipe away the cobwebs in my brain. In the end, I could only get it after filling out the majority of spaces from other answers. Therefore, I’ll rate this clue four out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles are great choices if you want to test yourself further today, while the LA Times and Washington Post are your best bet if you want to stick with Mini Crosswords.

Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
