‘Sushi fish served cooked’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re struggling to work out the answer to the “Sushi fish served cooked” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’re here to help you get out of the rut.

Recommended Videos

“Sushi fish served cooked” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

Slippery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “E.”

It begins with an “E.” Hint 2: It ends with an “L.”

It ends with an “L.” Hint 3: It contains two vowels.

It contains two vowels. Hint 4: It’s similar to a snake.

The answer to the “Sushi fish served cooked” clue in the Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “EEL.” This slippery noodle-like aquatic creature is a main ingredient in unagi, and unlike other sushi, eel is always cooked because it is poisonous raw.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Hybrid equine animal with stripes — ZORSE

Hybrid equine animal with stripes — 6A Fingers crossed! — IHOPE

Fingers crossed! — 7A Record company — LABEL

Record company — 8A Shoe that can be decorated with pieces called Jibbitz — CROC

Shoe that can be decorated with pieces called Jibbitz — 9A Wearing many — (versatile at work) — HATS

Down

1A Zippo, nada, nothin’ — ZILCH

Zippo, nada, nothin’ — 2A Catherine of “Beetlejuice” — OHARA

Catherine of “Beetlejuice” — 3A Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminium foil — ROBOT

Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminium foil — 4A Tech product details — SPECS

Tech product details — 5A Sushi fish served cooked — EEL

How difficult was the “Sushi fish served cooked” clue?

I know next to nothing about sushi, which was no help at all, and the only three-letter fish I could think of was cod. It became clear that wasn’t the answer when I filled in other areas of the puzzle, with the “L” at the end serving as the biggest clue. I’ll rate this one three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to tackle some more word puzzles, try The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee. If you’d rather stick with more Mini Crosswords, head to the LA Times and Washington Post.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy