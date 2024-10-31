Forgot password
‘Sushi fish served cooked’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you're struggling with the "Sushi fish served cooked" clue in today's NYT Mini, we're here to help.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Oct 31, 2024

If you’re struggling to work out the answer to the “Sushi fish served cooked” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’re here to help you get out of the rut.

“Sushi fish served cooked” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

A screenshot of the New York Times Mini Crossword with a clue highlighted.
Slippery. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “E.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “L.”
  • Hint 3: It contains two vowels.
  • Hint 4: It’s similar to a snake.

The answer to the “Sushi fish served cooked” clue in the Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “EEL.” This slippery noodle-like aquatic creature is a main ingredient in unagi, and unlike other sushi, eel is always cooked because it is poisonous raw.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 31 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Hybrid equine animal with stripes — ZORSE
  • 6A Fingers crossed! — IHOPE
  • 7A Record company — LABEL
  • 8A Shoe that can be decorated with pieces called Jibbitz — CROC
  • 9A Wearing many — (versatile at work) — HATS

Down

  • 1A Zippo, nada, nothin’ — ZILCH
  • 2A Catherine of “Beetlejuice” — OHARA
  • 3A Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminium foil — ROBOT
  • 4A Tech product details — SPECS
  • 5A Sushi fish served cooked — EEL

How difficult was the “Sushi fish served cooked” clue?

I know next to nothing about sushi, which was no help at all, and the only three-letter fish I could think of was cod. It became clear that wasn’t the answer when I filled in other areas of the puzzle, with the “L” at the end serving as the biggest clue. I’ll rate this one three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to tackle some more word puzzles, try The New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee. If you’d rather stick with more Mini Crosswords, head to the LA Times and Washington Post.

