‘Hybrid equine animal with stripes’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues, answer and hints

Have you ever seen a crossbreed between two terrestrial animals to produce superior species? I love biology, and the concept of hybrid fruits and animals has always fascinated me. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Hybrid equine animal with stripes,” which challenges your knowledge of hybrid animals.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues give you a hard time, you can use our hints and answers to help you easily solve the word game.

‘Hybrid equine animal with stripes’ NYT Oct. 31 Mini Crossword hints and answer

A bit more hostile than regular horses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is a species that does not occur naturally in the wild.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to one across in the Oct. 31 New York Times Mini Crossword is “ZORSE.” The Zorse is a cross-bred between a zebra and a horse. Humans deliberately bred them, mainly for specific purposes like experimentation or exhibitions. The clue refers to an equine animal, the members of the horse family, and the stripes refer to the zebra.

DID YOU KNOW? Like most hybrids, zorses are generally sterile and cannot reproduce. This is due to the mismatch in chromosome numbers between zebras and horses.

‘Hybrid equine animal with stripes’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Even though I am pretty good at biology, it took me a little while to understand that the clue refers to Zorse. The popular Hybrid animals are Mules, Zonkey, Liger, and more, so it might be quite difficult for people to understand the answer.

If you understood that the clue talks about a horse and a zebra, chances are you would be very close to solving the clue without needing any help by combining the animals. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 31) answers

Across

1A Hybrid equine animal with stripes — ZORSE

Hybrid equine animal with stripes 6A “Fingers crossed!” — I HOPE

“Fingers crossed!” 7A Record company — LABEL

Record company 8A Shoe that can be decorated with pieces called Jibbitz — CROC

Shoe that can be decorated with pieces called Jibbitz 9A Wearing many ___ (versatile at work) — HATS

Down

1D Zippo, nada, nothin’ — ZILCH

Zippo, nada, nothin’ 2D Catherine of “Beetlejuice” — OHARA

Catherine of “Beetlejuice” 3D Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminum foil — ROBOT

Halloween costume with a cardboard box and aluminum foil 4D Tech product details — SPECS

Tech product details 5D Sushi fish served cooked — EEL

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel challenging, you can play the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords to level up your word games. But if you have enough traditional crosswords, you can try Strands and Spelling Bee to increase your stock of words.

