A basketball and a basketball player next to the Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show Lucky 13 clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the two down "Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show 'Lucky 13'" hint on the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 7, 2024 09:15 am

Celebrities tend to appear across a wide variety of content once they’ve made it big and one of the most common places to see them is game shows. One of today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues challenges you to name a “Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13.'”

Recommended Videos

This can be a tricky clue to solve if you’re not familiar with this show, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13′” clue on the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13” Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The "Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show 'Lucky 13'" highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
You need a five-letter name to solve this clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: He got his very own Fortnite skin on Oct. 5, 2024.
  • Hint 2: It ends with the letter “L.”
  • Hint 3: An anagram for his name is “ALONE.”
  • Hint 4: He’s just over seven feet tall.

It’s time to reveal the name of the star you’re looking for, so stop here if you’re not ready to learn it just yet.

‘Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13” NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13′” clue on the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ONEAL.” This is a stylized version of “O’NEAL” which is the last name of the iconic basketball star Shaquille O’Neal. He’s most commonly referred to as just Shaq.

‘Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13” clue difficulty rating

Shaq is known for many things, but not really as the “Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13.'” Regardless of whether you’re a sports fan, you’ve likely heard of him, but it’s not easy to connect his name to the given clue unless you’re a fan of this show.

This one is also a bit tricky since the solution is his last name rather than his first name or the more common abbreviation of it. These factors work together to make this clue a rather tough one, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D Niagara attraction…whose last letter can be moved to the end of 7-Across to spell two timely words — FALLS
  • 2D Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show “Lucky 13” — ONEAL
  • 3D Silly as all get-out — INANE
  • 4D Gave a ❤️ in a text thread — LOVED
  • 6D “Of course!” — YES

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are lots of other word games worth tackling after you finish this one. You might enjoy the crosswords over at the LA Times and the Washington Post if you want some fresh sets of clues to solve. Both Strands and Spelling Bee are also good options if you’re up for trying something different.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter