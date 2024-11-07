‘Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Celebrities tend to appear across a wide variety of content once they’ve made it big and one of the most common places to see them is game shows. One of today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues challenges you to name a “Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13.'”
This can be a tricky clue to solve if you’re not familiar with this show, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13′” clue on the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword.
‘Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13” Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: He got his very own Fortnite skin on Oct. 5, 2024.
- Hint 2: It ends with the letter “L.”
- Hint 3: An anagram for his name is “ALONE.”
- Hint 4: He’s just over seven feet tall.
It’s time to reveal the name of the star you’re looking for, so stop here if you’re not ready to learn it just yet.
‘Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13” NYT Mini answer
The solution for the “Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13′” clue on the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ONEAL.” This is a stylized version of “O’NEAL” which is the last name of the iconic basketball star Shaquille O’Neal. He’s most commonly referred to as just Shaq.
‘Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13” clue difficulty rating
Shaq is known for many things, but not really as the “Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show ‘Lucky 13.'” Regardless of whether you’re a sports fan, you’ve likely heard of him, but it’s not easy to connect his name to the given clue unless you’re a fan of this show.
This one is also a bit tricky since the solution is his last name rather than his first name or the more common abbreviation of it. These factors work together to make this clue a rather tough one, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.
All Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A Alternative to Saran wrap — FOIL
- 5A Get on the nerves of — ANNOY
- 7A Depart — LEAVE
- 8A Highway divisions — LANES
- 9A Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap — SLED
Down
- 1D Niagara attraction…whose last letter can be moved to the end of 7-Across to spell two timely words — FALLS
- 2D Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show “Lucky 13” — ONEAL
- 3D Silly as all get-out — INANE
- 4D Gave a ❤️ in a text thread — LOVED
- 6D “Of course!” — YES
Games like the NYT Mini Crossword
There are lots of other word games worth tackling after you finish this one. You might enjoy the crosswords over at the LA Times and the Washington Post if you want some fresh sets of clues to solve. Both Strands and Spelling Bee are also good options if you’re up for trying something different.
Published: Nov 7, 2024 09:15 am