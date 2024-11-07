‘Alternative to Saran wrap’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Leftovers are pretty common in cooking, so you often need to store them away for another day. There are many ways to do so, but today’s NYT Mini Crossword specifically tasks you with uncovering an “Alternative to Saran wrap.”

Not sure what the answer to this one is? We’ve got you covered. Here are some hints and the official solution for the “Alternative to Saran wrap” clue on the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Alternative to Saran wrap’ Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The solution is a four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “L.”

Hint 2: In literature, this word can be used to refer to a character or thing that is there to contrast with another person or thing.

Hint 3: The rainy weather ____ED their plans for the day.

Hint 4: It's shiny, metallic, and not safe for the microwave.

It’s time to wrap up solving this clue, although not with Saran wrap, so stop here until you’re ready to learn the answer.

‘Alternative to Saran wrap’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Alternative to Saran wrap” clue on the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “FOIL.” Both Saran wrap and “FOIL” can be used to cover and preserve food after it has been cooked, so they work as effective alternatives for each other.

‘Alternative to Saran wrap’ clue difficulty rating

You can use many different items to preserve food, so uncovering the right one that works as an “Alternative to Saran wrap” can be rather difficult. “FOIL” was the first word that came to mind for me, and I got this one right away, but I can certainly see it being tricky if you don’t regularly use both items.

I don’t think this is an overly tough clue, but it’s certainly a little bit difficult, so I’m giving it a three out of five difficulty rating since I think it falls somewhere in the middle.

All Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Alternative to Saran wrap — FOIL

Alternative to Saran wrap — 5A Get on the nerves of — ANNOY

Get on the nerves of — 7A Depart — LEAVE

Depart — 8A Highway divisions — LANES

Highway divisions — 9A Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap — SLED

Down

1D Niagara attraction…whose last letter can be moved to the end of 7-Across to spell two timely words — FALLS

Niagara attraction…whose last letter can be moved to the end of 7-Across to spell two timely words — 2D Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show “Lucky 13” — ONEAL

Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show “Lucky 13” — 3D Silly as all get-out — INANE

Silly as all get-out — 4D Gave a ❤️ in a text thread — LOVED

Gave a ❤️ in a text thread — 6D “Of course!” — YES

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re still in the mood to solve more word games while you wait for the next daily NYT Mini Crossword to release, consider visiting the LA Times and the Washington Post next. You also might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re up for a challenge.

