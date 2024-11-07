‘Alternative to Saran wrap’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Leftovers are pretty common in cooking, so you often need to store them away for another day. There are many ways to do so, but today’s NYT Mini Crossword specifically tasks you with uncovering an “Alternative to Saran wrap.”
Not sure what the answer to this one is? We’ve got you covered. Here are some hints and the official solution for the “Alternative to Saran wrap” clue on the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
‘Alternative to Saran wrap’ Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It ends with the letter “L.”
- Hint 2: In literature, this word can be used to refer to a character or thing that is there to contrast with another person or thing.
- Hint 3: The rainy weather ____ED their plans for the day.
- Hint 4: It’s shiny, metallic, and not safe for the microwave.
It’s time to wrap up solving this clue, although not with Saran wrap, so stop here until you’re ready to learn the answer.
‘Alternative to Saran wrap’ NYT Mini answer
The solution for the “Alternative to Saran wrap” clue on the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “FOIL.” Both Saran wrap and “FOIL” can be used to cover and preserve food after it has been cooked, so they work as effective alternatives for each other.
‘Alternative to Saran wrap’ clue difficulty rating
You can use many different items to preserve food, so uncovering the right one that works as an “Alternative to Saran wrap” can be rather difficult. “FOIL” was the first word that came to mind for me, and I got this one right away, but I can certainly see it being tricky if you don’t regularly use both items.
I don’t think this is an overly tough clue, but it’s certainly a little bit difficult, so I’m giving it a three out of five difficulty rating since I think it falls somewhere in the middle.
All Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A Alternative to Saran wrap — FOIL
- 5A Get on the nerves of — ANNOY
- 7A Depart — LEAVE
- 8A Highway divisions — LANES
- 9A Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap — SLED
Down
- 1D Niagara attraction…whose last letter can be moved to the end of 7-Across to spell two timely words — FALLS
- 2D Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show “Lucky 13” — ONEAL
- 3D Silly as all get-out — INANE
- 4D Gave a ❤️ in a text thread — LOVED
- 6D “Of course!” — YES
Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword
Published: Nov 7, 2024 08:44 am