The Alternative to Saram wrap clue next to a Saran wrap and a hand pulling Saran wrap over food for the NYT Mini Crossword clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Alternative to Saran wrap’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the one across "Alternative to Saran wrap" hint on the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 7, 2024 08:44 am

Leftovers are pretty common in cooking, so you often need to store them away for another day. There are many ways to do so, but today’s NYT Mini Crossword specifically tasks you with uncovering an “Alternative to Saran wrap.”

Not sure what the answer to this one is? We’ve got you covered. Here are some hints and the official solution for the “Alternative to Saran wrap” clue on the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Alternative to Saran wrap’ Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Alternative to Saran wrap clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The solution is a four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “L.”
  • Hint 2: In literature, this word can be used to refer to a character or thing that is there to contrast with another person or thing.
  • Hint 3: The rainy weather ____ED their plans for the day.
  • Hint 4: It’s shiny, metallic, and not safe for the microwave.

It’s time to wrap up solving this clue, although not with Saran wrap, so stop here until you’re ready to learn the answer.

‘Alternative to Saran wrap’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Alternative to Saran wrap” clue on the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “FOIL.” Both Saran wrap and “FOIL” can be used to cover and preserve food after it has been cooked, so they work as effective alternatives for each other.

‘Alternative to Saran wrap’ clue difficulty rating

You can use many different items to preserve food, so uncovering the right one that works as an “Alternative to Saran wrap” can be rather difficult. “FOIL” was the first word that came to mind for me, and I got this one right away, but I can certainly see it being tricky if you don’t regularly use both items.

I don’t think this is an overly tough clue, but it’s certainly a little bit difficult, so I’m giving it a three out of five difficulty rating since I think it falls somewhere in the middle.

All Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D Niagara attraction…whose last letter can be moved to the end of 7-Across to spell two timely words — FALLS
  • 2D Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show “Lucky 13” — ONEAL
  • 3D Silly as all get-out — INANE
  • 4D Gave a ❤️ in a text thread — LOVED
  • 6D “Of course!” — YES

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re still in the mood to solve more word games while you wait for the next daily NYT Mini Crossword to release, consider visiting the LA Times and the Washington Post next. You also might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re up for a challenge.

Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023.
twitter