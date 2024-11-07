Forgot password
A blank crossword puzzle between two sled emojis, above a clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We're here to help if you're struggling with today's New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 7, 2024 04:29 am

If the “Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap” clue has halted your progress through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’ve got some hints to help you out and the answer you’re looking for.

“Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

A blank NYT Crossword puzzle with a clue highlighted.
Fill the gap. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “S.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with a “D.”
  • Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
  • Hint 4: You need snow to use it.

The answer to the “Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap” clue in the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SLED.” When the snow starts falling and settling on the ground, you will want a sled to enjoy the fun, but I feel for you if you’re wrapping one under the tree.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Alternative to Saran wrap — FOIL
  • 5A Get on the nerves of — ANNOY
  • 7A Depart — LEAVE
  • 8A Highway divisions — LANES
  • 9A Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap — SLED

Down

  • 1D Niagara attraction … whose last letter can be moved to the end of 7-Across to spell two timely words — FALLS
  • 2D Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show “Lucky 13” — ONEAL
  • 3D Silly as all get-out — INANE
  • 4D Gave a ❤️ in a text thread — LOVED
  • 6D “Of course!” — YES

How difficult was the “Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap” clue?

I really struggled with this clue, mostly because I’ve never received a sled for Christmas, nor have I had to wrap one up. However, I certainly wouldn’t want to wrap up a sled as I’m not great at wrapping—I even struggle with boxes. I’m rating this clue three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’ve not had enough word puzzles today and want to try something else, the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles offer a different sort of test. If Mini Crosswords are more your speed and you want more to tackle, head to the LA Times and Washington Post.

