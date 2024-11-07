‘Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If the “Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap” clue has halted your progress through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’ve got some hints to help you out and the answer you’re looking for.

“Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

Hint 1: It begins with an “S.”

The answer to the “Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap” clue in the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SLED.” When the snow starts falling and settling on the ground, you will want a sled to enjoy the fun, but I feel for you if you’re wrapping one under the tree.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Alternative to Saran wrap — FOIL

Alternative to Saran wrap — 5A Get on the nerves of — ANNOY

Get on the nerves of — 7A Depart — LEAVE

Depart — 8A Highway divisions — LANES

Highway divisions — 9A Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap — SLED

Down

1D Niagara attraction … whose last letter can be moved to the end of 7-Across to spell two timely words — FALLS

Niagara attraction … whose last letter can be moved to the end of 7-Across to spell two timely words — 2D Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show “Lucky 13” — ONEAL

Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show “Lucky 13” — 3D Silly as all get-out — INANE

Silly as all get-out — 4D Gave a ❤️ in a text thread — LOVED

Gave a ❤️ in a text thread — 6D “Of course!” — YES

How difficult was the “Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap” clue?

I really struggled with this clue, mostly because I’ve never received a sled for Christmas, nor have I had to wrap one up. However, I certainly wouldn’t want to wrap up a sled as I’m not great at wrapping—I even struggle with boxes. I’m rating this clue three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’ve not had enough word puzzles today and want to try something else, the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles offer a different sort of test. If Mini Crosswords are more your speed and you want more to tackle, head to the LA Times and Washington Post.

