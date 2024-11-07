‘Silly as all get-out’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you can’t work out the “Silly as all get-out” in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’re here to help with some hints that may jog your memory and the answer if you get really stuck.
- Hint 1: It begins with an “I.”
- Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”
- Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
- Hint 4: The two consonants are the same letter.
The answer to the “Silly as all get-out” clue in the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “INANE.” According to the Oxford English Dictionary, inane means lacking sense or meaning and is an adjective.
All clues and answers from the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
Across
- 1A Alternative to Saran wrap — FOIL
- 5A Get on the nerves of — ANNOY
- 7A Depart — LEAVE
- 8A Highway divisions — LANES
- 9A Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap — SLED
Down
- 1D Niagara attraction … whose last letter can be moved to the end of 7-Across to spell two timely words — FALLS
- 2D Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show “Lucky 13” — ONEAL
- 3D Silly as all get-out — INANE
- 4D Gave a ❤️ in a text thread — LOVED
- 6D “Of course!” — YES
How difficult was the “Silly as all get-out” clue?
Even after revealing the answer, I still had no idea what was happening and can safely say I would have never guessed this answer in a million years. If you managed to work out the clue on your own, well done, as I’m rating this clue five out of five.
Published: Nov 7, 2024 04:39 am