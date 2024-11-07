Forgot password
‘Silly as all get-out’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

You've come to the right place if you're struggling with today's New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle.
Josh Challies
Published: Nov 7, 2024

If you can’t work out the “Silly as all get-out” in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’re here to help with some hints that may jog your memory and the answer if you get really stuck.

“Silly as all get-out” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

  • Hint 1: It begins with an “I.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”
  • Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
  • Hint 4: The two consonants are the same letter.

The answer to the “Silly as all get-out” clue in the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “INANE.” According to the Oxford English Dictionary, inane means lacking sense or meaning and is an adjective.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Alternative to Saran wrap — FOIL
  • 5A Get on the nerves of — ANNOY
  • 7A Depart — LEAVE
  • 8A Highway divisions — LANES
  • 9A Winter holiday gift that’s hard to wrap — SLED

Down

  • 1D Niagara attraction … whose last letter can be moved to the end of 7-Across to spell two timely words — FALLS
  • 2D Basketball star who co-hosts the ABC game show “Lucky 13” — ONEAL
  • 3D Silly as all get-out — INANE
  • 4D Gave a ❤️ in a text thread — LOVED
  • 6D “Of course!” — YES

How difficult was the “Silly as all get-out” clue?

Even after revealing the answer, I still had no idea what was happening and can safely say I would have never guessed this answer in a million years. If you managed to work out the clue on your own, well done, as I’m rating this clue five out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you want more Mini Crosswords to tackle today, try the LA Times and Washington Post. You can stick with the New York Times for a different sort of puzzle, though, as the Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles both provide a challenge.

