When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 start?

It’s time for another VALORANT Act to rotate out. Episode five, Act two is going to conclude in the upcoming week. With the final act of the episode approaching, most players are looking to finish their battle passes before the new rolls out.

A new act doesn’t only come with a battle pass. Riot Games also takes the opportunity to shake up the meta by introducing various balance changes. From map to weapon adjustments, players might wake up to a new VALORANT in which they need to adjust their habits to retain their rank in the game.

When will VALORANT Episode five, Act three start?

VALORANT’s Episode five, Act three will start on Oct. 18, 2022. Like previous acts, this one will also introduce a new battle pass and potentially a new character, Harbor.

Though Riot hasn’t released the finer details of the latest agent, Harbor’s teaser suggests that he might be able to control water, making it the main theme of his abilities. In the teaser, Harbor is featured in a motorbike chase where he uses his bracelet to create a wave-like roadblock to knock out his enemies.

The bracelet on his arm allows him to manipulate water sources. He found the bracelet in Mumbai, India while he was on a special mission. Toward the end of the teaser, Harbor’s other abilities are featured, like the defensive water shield.

Harbor will be the 21st agent in VALORANT. Considering the last controller agent was Astra, who was released in early 2021, there’s a decent chance Harbor might fit under the same category.