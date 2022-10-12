VALORANT already has many agents in its roster of playable characters. But Riot Games keeps on adding more and more, and the next agent, Harbor, is soon making his way to the game.

Harbor’s design could be considered as one of the most well-articulated in VALORANT. Hailing from India, this agent somehow resembles the looks of Sinbad who can play with water. Yet he also has a motorcycle and guns which provide a fierce but cool vibe, like some sort of a daring protagonist of an animated series.

As for his abilities, Harbor has a couple of tricks up his sleeve. His abilities haven’t been officially revealed yet, but the teasers for him indicate that Harbor can manipulate water and use it as his main course of skills. This includes his ability to create a bubble and a tidal wave, both of which can be used for offense and defense.

“Welcome to the team, Harbor. Hailing from the coast of India, this new Controller Agent commands a mix of tide and torrent to shield allies and pummel opponents,” Riot’s YouTube description reads.

When does Harbor release in VALORANT?

VALORANT’s next update, Episode five, Act three, will hit the live servers on Oct. 18. Harbor is also expected to arrive alongside the update, making Riot’s regular schedule of introducing a new agent or map with a new act.