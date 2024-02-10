VCT China Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores

After having guest teams shock the world at VCT Champions, China is finally being incorporated into the main professional VALORANT circuit starting in 2024. With 11 hungry rosters ready to join VCT’s newest league, VCT China will be an intense battle from the start.

Each of the four VCT regions—China, Americas, Pacific, and EMEA—will begin with Kickoff tournaments to start the 2024 VALORANT season, following a double-elimination bracket to decide the two teams from each region that will play at Masters Madrid. In contrast to 2023, there is no rotational regional play this year before Masters.

The lack of regional play means that in other leagues, rivalries from previous seasons should set the tone for opening Kickoff matches. However, unless you’ve been following Chinese VALORANT closely before now, these storylines are still unwritten. The VCT also has a new point system for 2024 that rewards consistency across the entire season, starting from day one.

VCT China Kickoff bracket and format

The VCT China Kickoff tournament runs from Feb. 22 to March 2. The eleven teams have been divided into three groups:

Group A: TYLOO, Trace Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, Nova Esports

TYLOO, Trace Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, Nova Esports Group B: JD Gaming, Titan Esports Club, All Gamers, Dragon Ranger Gaming

JD Gaming, Titan Esports Club, All Gamers, Dragon Ranger Gaming Group C: Wolves Esports, Bilibili Gaming, EDward Gaming

The Kickoff tournament for VCT China is structured virtually the same as the three other regions. In each region, the team with the best performance from 2023 receives a bye in the first group stage round. In the case of VCT China, even though most of these teams never got the chance to play in the VCT, EDward Gaming will get this bye due to their performance at Champions 2023 in Los Angeles.

After the group stage, the first-place team from each group will advance to the semifinals, while the second-place team from each group will move to the play-ins. The final stage is the Playoffs, which include the semifinals and the grand finals match. The top two teams from the region will both represent China at Masters Madrid.

VCT China Kickoff standings

As above, the top two squads at VCT China Kickoff will be locked in for a spot at Masters Madrid in mid-March. Here are the full standings for VCT China Kickoff:

Placement Team Prize First TBD Masters Madrid Qualification Second TBD Masters Madrid Qualification Third TBD, TBD Fifth TBD Sixth TBD Seventh TBD, TBD, TBD 10th TBD, TBD

VCT China Kickoff tournament schedule and matches

Group Stage

Thursday, Feb. 22 (Group A)

3am CT: TYLOO vs. Trace

6am CT: Nova vs. FPX

Friday, Feb. 23 (Groups B and C)

1am CT: Titan vs. JDG

4am CT: All Gamers vs. DRG

7am CT: Wolves vs. Bilibili

Saturday, Feb. 24

3am CT: TBD vs. TBD Group A Elimination match. Winner moves to Decider, loser is eliminated.

6am CT: TBD vs. TBD Group B Elimination match. Winner moves to Decider, loser is eliminated.



Sunday, Feb. 25

1am CT: TBD vs. TBD Group A Winners match. Winner moves to Playoff semifinals, loser falls to Decider.

4am CT: TBD vs. TBD Group B Winners match. Winner moves to Playoff semifinals, loser falls to Decider.

7am CT: EDG vs. Winner BLG/Wolves Group C Winner’s match. Winner moves to Playoff semifinals, loser falls to Decider.



Monday, Feb. 26

1am CT: TBD vs. TBD Group A Decider match. Winner moves to Play-In, loser is eliminated.

4am CT: TBD vs. TBD Group B Decider match. Winner moves to Play-In, loser is eliminated.

7am CT: TBD vs. TBD Group C Decider match. Winner moves to Play-In, loser is eliminated.



Play-In

Tuesday, Feb. 27

1am CT: TBD vs. TBD 2nd Group A vs. 2nd Group B

4am CT: TBD vs. TBD 2nd Group B vs. 2nd Group C

7am CT: TBD vs. TBD 2nd Group A vs. 2nd Group C



Semifinals

Friday, March 1

3am CT: TBD vs. TBD Winner progresses to grand final, loser is eliminated.

6am CT: TBD vs. TBD Winner progresses to grand final, loser is eliminated.



Grand Final

Saturday, March 2