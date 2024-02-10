Category:
Valorant

VCT China Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores

New region, new stories.
Image of Nadine Manske
Nadine Manske
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 07:26 pm
Zmjjkk, a VALORANT player for EDG, fist-bumps his teammates after a won round.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

After having guest teams shock the world at VCT Champions, China is finally being incorporated into the main professional VALORANT circuit starting in 2024. With 11 hungry rosters ready to join VCT’s newest league, VCT China will be an intense battle from the start.

Recommended Videos

Each of the four VCT regions—China, Americas, Pacific, and EMEA—will begin with Kickoff tournaments to start the 2024 VALORANT season, following a double-elimination bracket to decide the two teams from each region that will play at Masters Madrid. In contrast to 2023, there is no rotational regional play this year before Masters.

The lack of regional play means that in other leagues, rivalries from previous seasons should set the tone for opening Kickoff matches. However, unless you’ve been following Chinese VALORANT closely before now, these storylines are still unwritten. The VCT also has a new point system for 2024 that rewards consistency across the entire season, starting from day one.

VCT China Kickoff bracket and format

A graphic of the 11 teams participating in the VCT China league.
New names to watch out for. Image via Riot Games

The VCT China Kickoff tournament runs from Feb. 22 to March 2. The eleven teams have been divided into three groups:

  • Group A: TYLOO, Trace Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, Nova Esports
  • Group B: JD Gaming, Titan Esports Club, All Gamers, Dragon Ranger Gaming
  • Group C: Wolves Esports, Bilibili Gaming, EDward Gaming

The Kickoff tournament for VCT China is structured virtually the same as the three other regions. In each region, the team with the best performance from 2023 receives a bye in the first group stage round. In the case of VCT China, even though most of these teams never got the chance to play in the VCT, EDward Gaming will get this bye due to their performance at Champions 2023 in Los Angeles.

After the group stage, the first-place team from each group will advance to the semifinals, while the second-place team from each group will move to the play-ins. The final stage is the Playoffs, which include the semifinals and the grand finals match. The top two teams from the region will both represent China at Masters Madrid.

VCT China Kickoff standings

As above, the top two squads at VCT China Kickoff will be locked in for a spot at Masters Madrid in mid-March. Here are the full standings for VCT China Kickoff:

PlacementTeamPrize
FirstTBDMasters Madrid Qualification
SecondTBDMasters Madrid Qualification
ThirdTBD, TBD
FifthTBD
SixthTBD
SeventhTBD, TBD, TBD
10thTBD, TBD

VCT China Kickoff tournament schedule and matches

The bracket for VCT China's 2024 opening Kickoff tournament.
Eleven new stories to be told. Image via Riot Games

Group Stage

Thursday, Feb. 22 (Group A)

  • 3am CT: TYLOO vs. Trace
  • 6am CT: Nova vs. FPX

Friday, Feb. 23 (Groups B and C)

  • 1am CT: Titan vs. JDG
  • 4am CT: All Gamers vs. DRG
  • 7am CT: Wolves vs. Bilibili

Saturday, Feb. 24

  • 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group A Elimination match. Winner moves to Decider, loser is eliminated.
  • 6am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group B Elimination match. Winner moves to Decider, loser is eliminated.

Sunday, Feb. 25

  • 1am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group A Winners match. Winner moves to Playoff semifinals, loser falls to Decider.
  • 4am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group B Winners match. Winner moves to Playoff semifinals, loser falls to Decider.
  • 7am CT: EDG vs. Winner BLG/Wolves
    • Group C Winner’s match. Winner moves to Playoff semifinals, loser falls to Decider.

Monday, Feb. 26

  • 1am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group A Decider match. Winner moves to Play-In, loser is eliminated.
  • 4am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group B Decider match. Winner moves to Play-In, loser is eliminated.
  • 7am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • Group C Decider match. Winner moves to Play-In, loser is eliminated.

Play-In

Tuesday, Feb. 27

  • 1am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • 2nd Group A vs. 2nd Group B
  • 4am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • 2nd Group B vs. 2nd Group C
  • 7am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • 2nd Group A vs. 2nd Group C

Semifinals

Friday, March 1

  • 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • Winner progresses to grand final, loser is eliminated.
  • 6am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • Winner progresses to grand final, loser is eliminated.

Grand Final

Saturday, March 2

  • 3am CT: TBD vs. TBD
    • Grand final.
related content
Read Article Sentinels VALORANT star pANcada says he’ll miss VCT Americas Kickoff
Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi (L) and Bryan "pANcada" Luna of Sentinels pose at the VALORANT Champions Tour 2023: LOCK//IN
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Sentinels VALORANT star pANcada says he’ll miss VCT Americas Kickoff
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 9, 2024
Read Article VALORANT Duo’s Day (Valentine’s Day) Bundle: Everything included, possible price, and more
Jett pointing a Ghost at Phoenix in a VALORANT cinematic
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Duo’s Day (Valentine’s Day) Bundle: Everything included, possible price, and more
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Is XERØFANG bundle limited edition in VALORANT?
Iso inspecting XERØFANG Vandal in Icebox's Defender Spawn in VALORANT
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Is XERØFANG bundle limited edition in VALORANT?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 8, 2024
Read Article VALORANT’s XEROFANG skin bundle: All skins, possible price, and more
XEROFANG skin in VALORANT
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT’s XEROFANG skin bundle: All skins, possible price, and more
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All VALORANT knife skins and how to get them
A lineup of the four VCT LOCK//IN melee skins from VALORANT.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
All VALORANT knife skins and how to get them
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Sentinels VALORANT star pANcada says he’ll miss VCT Americas Kickoff
Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi (L) and Bryan "pANcada" Luna of Sentinels pose at the VALORANT Champions Tour 2023: LOCK//IN
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Sentinels VALORANT star pANcada says he’ll miss VCT Americas Kickoff
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 9, 2024
Read Article VALORANT Duo’s Day (Valentine’s Day) Bundle: Everything included, possible price, and more
Jett pointing a Ghost at Phoenix in a VALORANT cinematic
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Duo’s Day (Valentine’s Day) Bundle: Everything included, possible price, and more
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Is XERØFANG bundle limited edition in VALORANT?
Iso inspecting XERØFANG Vandal in Icebox's Defender Spawn in VALORANT
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Is XERØFANG bundle limited edition in VALORANT?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 8, 2024
Read Article VALORANT’s XEROFANG skin bundle: All skins, possible price, and more
XEROFANG skin in VALORANT
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT’s XEROFANG skin bundle: All skins, possible price, and more
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All VALORANT knife skins and how to get them
A lineup of the four VCT LOCK//IN melee skins from VALORANT.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
All VALORANT knife skins and how to get them
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 7, 2024

Author

Nadine Manske
Nadine is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covers VALORANT and Overwatch with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region and marginalized genders in esports. Before joining Dot Esports as a freelance writer, she interned at Gen.G Esports and the Star Tribune in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her favorite Pokémon is Quagsire.