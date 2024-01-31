VCT EMEA Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores

After Fnatic was established as one of the world’s best teams and Team Liquid proved the importance of stepping up at just the right moment, one additional team is ready to join in on the competition in VCT EMEA, and it all starts with the 2024 Kickoff tournament.

Recommended Videos

Each of the four VCT regions will begin with their own Kickoff tournaments to start the 2024 VALORANT season, following a double-elimination bracket to decide the two teams from each region that will play at Masters Madrid. Since there is no rotational regional play this year before Masters, every match is hugely important right from the beginning, with each potentially setting the tone for the entire season to follow.

Image via Riot Games

The VCT’s new point system for 2024 gives the league a fresh look, alongside the new Chinese region and an additional partnered team slot in the three regions from last year. Since there is an uneven number of teams, the highest-placing team from the 2023 season gets a bye in the first round of the Kickoff tournament.

In the EMEA region, the team with the best finish last season was Fnatic due to their performance at Champions 2023, even though Team Liquid won the EMEA Championship.

VCT EMEA Kickoff bracket and format

Eleven teams in three groups. Image via Riot Games.

The VCT EMEA Kickoff tournament will run from Feb. 20 to March 1 in Berlin. The tournament has three stages. First is groups, where the 11 EMEA teams have been divided into three in a double-elimination bracket as follows:

Group A: FUT Esports, Team Heretics, GiantX, Karmine Corp

FUT Esports, Team Heretics, GiantX, Karmine Corp Group B: NAVI, BBL Esports, Team Liquid, KOI

NAVI, BBL Esports, Team Liquid, KOI Group C: Team Vitality, Gentle Mates, Fnatic (bye)

After the group stage, the second-place team from each group will move to the Play-ins. The final stage is the Playoffs, which include the semifinals and the grand finals match. The top two teams from the region will both represent EMEA at Masters Madrid.

VCT EMEA Kickoff tournament schedule and matches

VCT 2024 starts here. Image via Riot Games.

Group Stage

Tuesday, February 20

10am CT: Team Heretics vs FUT Esports

1pm CT: Karmine Corp vs GiantX

Wednesday, February 21

7am CT: BBL Esports vs NAVI

10am CT: KOI vs Team Liquid

1pm CT: Gentle Mates vs Team Vitality

Thursday, February 22

10am CT: TBD vs TBD

1pm CT: TBD vs TBD

Friday, February 23

7am CT: TBD vs TBD

10am CT: TBD vs TBD

1pm CT: Fnatic vs TBD

Play-ins

Sunday, February 25

7am CT: Group A runner-up vs Group B runner-up

10am CT: Group B runner-up vs Group C runner-up

1pm CT: Group A runner-up vs Group C runner-up

Semifinals

Thursday, February 29

10am CT: TBD vs TBD

1pm CT: TBD vs TBD

Grand Final

Friday, March 1