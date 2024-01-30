Category:
VCT Americas Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores

The intensity is up for 2024.
Published: Jan 30, 2024 03:03 pm
The official graphic for VCT Americas' 2024 Kickoff tournament
Image via Riot Games

A lot has changed in the Americas region between the 2023 VCT Champions tournament in Los Angeles and the beginning of the 2024 season. From new contract signings to various organizations having major internal changes, the storylines are practically writing themselves for VCT Americas in 2024.

This year, each VCT region will begin with its own Kickoff tournament to decide which two VALORANT teams will represent them at Masters Madrid in March. With the changes in the VCT format, no regular rotational regional play will occur before the year’s first major international tournament. Instead, teams are shuffled into the Kickoff bracket right away.

Tenz points at the camera in his Sentinels jersey.
TenZ will continue to compete for Sentinels in 2024. Photo by Lance Skundrich via Riot Games

With the adjusted format, each match becomes even more important for every team, especially at the very beginning of the year. The best team from each VCT region in 2023 has received a bye through the first round of the group stage, meaning Evil Geniuses will have a bye after their 2023 Championship-winning performance.

VCT Americas Kickoff bracket and format

The groups for the first tournament in VCT Americas for 2024.
The luck of the draw. Image via Riot Games

The VCT Americas Kickoff tournament will run from Feb. 16 to March 3 and be held in Los Angeles. The tournament will have three stages: a group stage, a play-in stage, and playoffs.

The group stage features three groups, two with four teams and one with three teams. Each group will play through their own double-elimination bracket to decide which teams will move to the playoffs, play-ins, or be eliminated.

  • Group A: NRG, Furia, Cloud9, MIBR
  • Group B: LOUD, Sentinels, Leviatán, 100 Thieves
  • Group C: KRÜ, G2, Evil Geniuses (bye)

The winning team from each group will automatically move to the playoffs, while the group’s runner-up will go to the play-ins with one last chance to make it to the tournament’s final stage for a chance at Masters Madrid. The Kickoff tournament grand final will be held on March 3.

VCT Americas Kickoff tournament schedule and matches

The play-in and playoff formats for the VCT Americas Kickoff tournament.
Play-ins and playoffs will turn up the heat. Image via Riot Games

Group stage

Friday, Feb. 16

  • 4pm CT: NRG vs Furia
  • 7pm CT: Cloud9 vs MIBR

Saturday, Feb. 17

  • 4pm CT: LOUD vs Sentinels
  • 7pm CT: Leviatán vs 100 Thieves

Sunday, Feb. 18

  • 4pm CT: KRÜ vs G2

Monday, Feb. 19

  • 4pm CT: TBD vs TBD
  • 7pm CT: TBD vs TBD

Friday, Feb. 23

  • 4pm CT: TBD vs TBD
  • 7pm CT: TBD vs TBD

Saturday, Feb. 24

  • 2pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs TBD

Sunday, Feb. 25

  • 2pm CT: TBD vs TBD
  • 5pm CT: TBD vs TBD
  • 8pm CT: TBD vs TBD

Play-ins

Monday, Feb. 26

  • 2pm CT: Group A runner-up vs Group B runner-up
  • 5pm CT: Group A runner-up vs Group C runner-up
  • 8pm CT: Group B runner-up vs Group C runner-up

Semifinals

Saturday, March 2

  • 4pm CT: TBD vs TBD
  • 7pm CT: TBD vs TBD

Grand final

Sunday, March 3

  • 4pm CT: TBD vs TBD
Nadine Manske
Nadine is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covers VALORANT and Overwatch with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region and marginalized genders in esports. Before joining Dot Esports as a freelance writer, she interned at Gen.G Esports and the Star Tribune in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her favorite Pokémon is Quagsire.