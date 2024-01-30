VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores

After months without the VCT, fans can look forward to the tier-one VALORANT competition starting back up in February with each region’s Kickoff tournaments. The VCT Pacific 2024 Kickoff tournament is being held in Seoul, South Korea, and will feature all 11 teams.

With an adjusted format for 2024, the Kickoff tournaments in each region will serve to decide which teams will compete at the first international VCT event of the year, Masters Madrid. From there, each team will resume regional play, similarly to the 2023 VALORANT schedule, which will eventually lead into Masters Shanghai in May.

The second Masters of the year lands in Shanghai.

These adjustments in the format mean early-season matches in the Kickoff tournament are incredibly important. Aside from having fewer matches before Masters, teams will also have to face the luck of their draw in the Kickoff tournament brackets. The best team in each region receives a bye, playing one less match than everyone else. In VCT Pacific, 2023 runners-up Paper Rex receive this bye to the second round of the group stage.

VCT Pacific Kickoff bracket and format

Luck could have a part in each team's fate.

The VCT Pacific Kickoff tournament will run from Feb. 17 to Feb. 25. In that time, the tournament will progress over three stages before finally deciding the two teams from the Pacific that will compete at Masters Madrid.

The first stage of the tournament is the group stage, where every team except Paper Rex will play an opening match for the first round. Paper Rex received a bye through the first round and will play the winner of the first match in Group C.

Group A: T1, Bleed Esports, Zeta Division, Global Esports

T1, Bleed Esports, Zeta Division, Global Esports Group B: DRX, Detonation FocusMe, Team Secret, Talon Esports

DRX, Detonation FocusMe, Team Secret, Talon Esports Group C: Gen.G, RRQ, Paper Rex (bye)

The winning team from each group will automatically move to the Kickoff tournament playoffs. One final team will join them after the play-in stage of the tournament on Feb. 22. The Kickoff tournament grand final will be held on Feb. 25.

VCT Pacific Kickoff tournament schedule and matches

The tournament runs over three distinct stages.

Group Stage

Saturday, February 17

12am CT: T1 vs Bleed Esports

2am CT: Zeta Division vs Global Esports

4am CT: Gen.G vs RRQ

Sunday, February 18

2am CT: DRX vs Detonation FocusMe

4am CT: Team Secret vs Talon Esports

Monday, February 19

12am CT: TBD vs Paper Rex

2am CT: TBD vs TBD

4am CT: TBD vs TBD

Tuesday, February 20

2am CT: TBD vs TBD

4am CT: TBD vs TBD

Wednesday, February 21

12am CT: TBD vs TBD

2am CT: TBD vs TBD

4am CT: TBD vs TBD

Play-ins

Thursday, February 22 – Starting times not confirmed

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Semifinals

Saturday, February 24

2am CT: TBD vs TBD

4am CT: TBD vs TBD

Grand Final

Sunday, February 25