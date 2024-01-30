VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores

After months without the VCT, fans can look forward to the tier-one VALORANT competition starting back up in February with each region’s Kickoff tournaments. The VCT Pacific 2024 Kickoff tournament is being held in Seoul, South Korea, and will feature all 11 teams.
With an adjusted format for 2024, the Kickoff tournaments in each region will serve to decide which teams will compete at the first international VCT event of the year, Masters Madrid. From there, each team will resume regional play, similarly to the 2023 VALORANT schedule, which will eventually lead into Masters Shanghai in May.
These adjustments in the format mean early-season matches in the Kickoff tournament are incredibly important. Aside from having fewer matches before Masters, teams will also have to face the luck of their draw in the Kickoff tournament brackets. The best team in each region receives a bye, playing one less match than everyone else. In VCT Pacific, 2023 runners-up Paper Rex receive this bye to the second round of the group stage.
VCT Pacific Kickoff bracket and format
The VCT Pacific Kickoff tournament will run from Feb. 17 to Feb. 25. In that time, the tournament will progress over three stages before finally deciding the two teams from the Pacific that will compete at Masters Madrid.
The first stage of the tournament is the group stage, where every team except Paper Rex will play an opening match for the first round. Paper Rex received a bye through the first round and will play the winner of the first match in Group C.
- Group A: T1, Bleed Esports, Zeta Division, Global Esports
- Group B: DRX, Detonation FocusMe, Team Secret, Talon Esports
- Group C: Gen.G, RRQ, Paper Rex (bye)
The winning team from each group will automatically move to the Kickoff tournament playoffs. One final team will join them after the play-in stage of the tournament on Feb. 22. The Kickoff tournament grand final will be held on Feb. 25.
VCT Pacific Kickoff tournament schedule and matches
Group Stage
Saturday, February 17
- 12am CT: T1 vs Bleed Esports
- 2am CT: Zeta Division vs Global Esports
- 4am CT: Gen.G vs RRQ
Sunday, February 18
- 2am CT: DRX vs Detonation FocusMe
- 4am CT: Team Secret vs Talon Esports
Monday, February 19
- 12am CT: TBD vs Paper Rex
- 2am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 4am CT: TBD vs TBD
Tuesday, February 20
- 2am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 4am CT: TBD vs TBD
Wednesday, February 21
- 12am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 2am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 4am CT: TBD vs TBD
Play-ins
Thursday, February 22 – Starting times not confirmed
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
Semifinals
Saturday, February 24
- 2am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 4am CT: TBD vs TBD
Grand Final
Sunday, February 25
- 2am CT: TBD vs TBD