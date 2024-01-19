VALORANT unexpectedly rolls back massive change made to Breeze

Breeze underwent a dramatic rework when it returned to the VALORANT competitive map pool in Episode Seven, but one of the most significant changes made is already getting reverted.

Recommended Videos

The A Halls section, which was closed off when the map returned after its long hiatus, is going to be re-opened and restored to its original state in Patch 8.01, the VALORANT X account announced today. The restored section will provide more pathways for both teams, namely the attackers who can once again push all the way into the defender hall, access the switch that leads into A site, or drop into mid via Vents.

Breeze is back? Screenshot from @VALORANT on X.

The map team provided a brief explanation for re-opening A Hall, saying that they felt closing the area off was “too restrictive when paired with the rest of the previous Breeze changes.” Alongside the closing of A Hall, the main changes to Breeze included altering Mid and A Main to just have a singular pathway. Those changes combined with the closing of A Hall limited the places where players could go on Breeze.

The reaction to the restoration of A Halls is mixed to say the least, including from pro players. Many seem to feel that the map was easier to manage and play with a more simplified layout, while others are still sore about Haven being removed. Haven was a popular favorite amongst the general player base and pro players.

For the pros in particular, it’s not a great time for a massive change to be undone, as VCT Kickoff tournaments for the 2024 season are starting in just a month. Now they have to get acclimated to a pretty massive change with only weeks to go before their season begins. Patch 8.01 will go live with the restored A Halls on Breeze on Tuesday, Jan. 23.