All changes coming to Breeze in VALORANT Episode 7, Act 2

Welcome back to paradise, agents.

Breeze has been out of VALORANT‘s competitive map rotation since the beginning of the year. But now, operators will get to enjoy its sandy shores again—along with a ton of changes that will shift strategies and agent picks for teams in pro play and solo queue.

Multiple changes have been made to key areas around the map, creating completely different situations whether you’re attacking (or defending) either of the sites, rushing up middle, or lurking around for a sneaky kill while your opponents rotate.

Because of these major adjustments, there are plenty of new angles and positions to take note of as well, including fresh callouts that all players will need to learn if they wish to play efficiently in ranked play. I’ve had many great moments with Breeze’s relatively long sightlines as an Operator enthusiast, but now, these changes should create some dynamic situations for both teams.

This isn’t the Breeze you knew from before. Here are all of the changes headed to Breeze in VALORANT Episode Seven, Act Two.

All Breeze changes in VALORANT, explained

Mid pillar

The old mid pillar provided multiple angles to worry about. Image via Riot Games The new mid pillar has provided a bit more verticality for attackers. Image via Riot Games

One of the biggest changes that Riot Games has made to Breeze is the removal of an entire area around mid pillar. Players can no longer freely rotate around the pillar and instead must climb up a series of boxes to gain access to an elevated position that overlooks Nest and the top of mid.

Although defenders must now look at different heights when pushing through mid, they only have to cover one side when holding a possible push through the area since most agents will make noise when dropping from the elevated platform into mid.

Mid was a wide open area for furious firefights. Image via Riot Games There is now a new cubby for defenders to hold and hide in. Image via Riot Games

B site

The old B allowed smoother movement around the site. Image via Riot Games The new B has created much more straight-forward sightlines. Image via Riot Games

Instead of having stairs to allow for easier movement through the site for both attackers and defenders, players must now deal with a full wall on the long side of B. To get to the other side, players must scale a series of boxes, making it a lot more riskier to push. There are also new angles that defenders can use from the back of the site, along with other hiding spots.

Players could hold a direct angle into B main. Image via Riot Games The new B has cut off this sightline for new elevated angles. Image via Riot Games

A Hall and Mid Doors

A Hall provided an easy route for flankers on both sides. Image via Riot Games A Hall has been cut off completely. Image via Riot Games

Another massive change to Breeze comes through A Hall, which was once a perfect place for players to sneak through for a possible flank on attackers and defenders alike. With the new update, this pathway has been completely blocked off, taking away this option moving forward. Additionally, the mid doors have been widened due to the new changes in mid pillar, with a stack of boxes in front to provide a bit more protection.

Mid doors used to be relatively closed off for attackers. Image via Riot Games There are now more ways to peek through to A from mid. Image via Riot Games

A main and A site

The Chop Shop hallway was an awkward angle that needed checking. Image via Riot Games The Chop Shop entrance is now the main entrance for A main. Image via Riot Games

A Shop and A Cave have been completely revamped and consolidated into one area, turning into one wide entrance to the A site instead of two paths. Defenders must now only have to worry about one relative angle when holding A main, instead of needing to check both paths for possible enemies. There are, however, two stacks of boxes that people can hide behind, making it a bit dangerous to push ahead without utility.

The Cave provided a very long sightline for defending snipers. Image via Riot Games New boxes and a slanted entrance will create new dynamic situations for A pushes. Image via Riot Games

The final change is a small one, with large icons of a shrimp and crab being placed on the pyramids on A site to help with callouts.

These changes are expected to go live later this month at the start of VALORANT Episode Seven, Act Two.

