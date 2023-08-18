Breeze to return to VALORANT next act after huge changes—and 2 other maps will rotate out

Breeze is officially returning to the active VALORANT map pool after some extended time away, sporting a handful of major changes that players should scope out before queueing up first. With Breeze returning, two other maps are being rotated out, which also paves the way for a potential new map debut.

The changes that have been revealed today are significant and will completely change the way players play Breeze going forward. Mid, the B site, A Hall, the A Shop, and Cave have been completely overhauled. The overhauled Breeze will be rotated in, while Pearl and Fracture will be rotated out, Riot confirmed today.

Your stay in paradise has been upgraded. At the start of Episode 7 Act 2, Breeze will return to the map rotation with a few changes—Fracture and Pearl will rotate out. Preview the changes below:



– Mid Pillar and Mid Cubby pic.twitter.com/rpgNyXv3r9 — VALORANT (@VALORANT) August 18, 2023

The Mid area has been reduced significantly, with players no longer able to go around either side of the central pillar. A new Mid cubby has been added to one side of the pillar, which completely walls off the defender side but lets attackers jump up to watch the top of Mid as well as Nest.

Outside of the changes to Mid, the biggest tweaks are to the different paths to the A site. A Cave has been completely closed off, meaning the only way through is the revamped A Shop. The A Hall has been closed off as well; attackers can still take the ropes up and go down Chute but cannot reach the A site from Hall. Attackers and defenders will be able to still shoot each other through A Hall.

The B site and the Mid Wood doors have also received significant changes, while the A site itself has received very minor adjustments.

Related: VALORANT community explains the best ways to deal with trolls in ranked

With Breeze rotating in while both Pearl and Fracture are rotated out, this likely means a new map will be revealed soon and will join Breeze in the map pool. The hints given out so far indicate the new map might be a warm, sunny spot as well.

The map pool changes will go live at the start of VALORANT Episode Seven, Act Two, which is expected to begin on Aug. 29.

About the author