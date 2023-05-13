VALORANT player’s Bind wall is the perfect tool for every Battle Sage

The Battle Sage isn’t as strong on paper as she once was, but that only makes it more necessary for players playing the healer fearlessly to utilize more cheeky ideas. With Bind returning to the VALORANT map pool, one player has found a really special spot.

One of the new features of the Bind rework is the vent opening placed on the B site, creating a small gap between the B site and B side hall that utility and abilities can be thrown through. While the goal of this opening isn’t for players to hold angles, Sage is able to reach it anyway, as one player showed off in a Reddit post on May 13.

By placing the wall on the corner of the B site tube that is closest to the vent opening itself, Sage can peak into B side hall itself, catching defenders about to head into B elbow completely off guard with a nearly untradeable angle. In the clip above, the Raze that dies first is clearly unaware of where they got killed from, which leads to Reyna and Jett walking into the same angle and getting tapped.

As cheeky as this is, it’s important to note that the reason that the Sage wall here works so well is because Sage is with her teammates that are doing good post-plant setups. Sage’s wall is typically a great ability to hold off retakers coming from defender spawn, but in this situation the Brimstone smoke serves as cover that allows Sage to put up the aggressive wall without the retakers getting wise to it.

In theory, this open vent could also be used by an updrafting Jett that has knives out, but really only Sage can reach this angle. However, Sage could also boost a teammate up to this angle using the wall, in case they need to pull off a resurrection or throw their Slow orbs.

Like other fun tricks and angles similar to this, these will likely only work once or maybe twice during a single ranked match. But even if you only get to use it successfully once a game, the round where you pull it off is one you won’t forget for a while.

