VALORANT player pulls off an ace with Reyna in less than 30 seconds

Reyna is the newest agent in VALORANT and rewards players who play aggressively. Her abilities are almost all based around killing enemies and allow players to continue their onslaught once they get started.

One player got an ace with Reyna earlier today and showed off just how powerful she can be.

The player activated Reyna’s Empress ability while the enemy team was pushing mid on Split. Reyna’s ultimate gives her rapid fire, allows enemies to be seen easier for a brief period, and improves her Devour and Dismiss abilities. The player used the Leer ability to blind any enemies before pushing and began their rampage.

One enemy was caught in the open and was an easy first kill for the player. They quickly used their Dismiss ability, which makes Reyna invisible for a short period of time, and maneuvered around another enemy pushing their position. They picked them off and used their Dismiss ability to reposition again and continued engaging the enemy team.

They killed a third player from their new position and used the Dismiss ability to get behind another player watching the B Link entrance. They killed the fourth enemy with ease and used their Dismiss ability one last time to flank the last player. The final enemy had no idea the Reyna player moved right past them while invisible and was an easy kill. The player eliminated an entire enemy team in less than 30 seconds and showed how powerful Reyna can be in the right hands.

Reyna is not an agent for everybody, though. She requires risky plays from a talented player who’s able to pull off multiple frags. She has the ability to solo take bombsites if used correctly and can easily take on an entire team. Anyone with an aggressive playstyle should consider using a free unlock on Reyna or completing her contract as quickly as possible.