How to play Reyna, VALORANT’s deadly duelist

Like any duelist in VALORANT, Reyna is all about fragging. The more kills, the merrier.

Reyna is a high-risk, high-reward agent that awards aggression. She dominates single combat and is only limited by pure, unadulterated skill. Sitting back and waiting for your teammates won’t suffice with Reyna.

She feeds off kills. When you get the ball rolling, the kills keep coming. She’s like a locomotive, full steam ahead. But there are two sides of the coin to Reyna. Without cocksure confidence and pinpoint accuracy, she can drag you down.

Here are some tips for playing VALORANT’s deadly duelist.

Leer (C)

Leer is Reyna’s one reliable ability. It’s like a juiced-up version of Omen’s Paranoia and Breach’s Flashpoint. It has an infinite range, giving it the potential to blind enemies across the map. It travels through terrain and can be positioned at any angle, making it dynamic and applicable in almost any scenario.

It does have its downfalls, though, and can be countered by a quick shot to the eye. But when used properly, it has devastating effects.

Unlike any other flash in VALORANT, Leer doesn’t affect you or your teammates. This means you can be clever with the ability, throw it out into the open, and go full force. It can be used defensively or on the attack.

Almost all of Reyna’s abilities require kills. If she doesn’t frag, she simply can’t use them. But that’s not the case with Leer. It’s affordable and can (and should) be used every single round. Reyna is a self-sufficient agent and can easily solo a bombsite. Leer can be used to peek an angle, prevent a push, or reposition.

Stand behind a wall, throw out Leer, and quickly peek. If your enemies are in the vicinity and Leer is in their line of sight, they’ll be blinded for a few seconds. This gives you the opportunity to find a quick and easy kill.

If you want to make the most of Leer, though, it should also be used in conjunction with your teammates. If you’re on the same page and your teammates are willing to listen to you, Leer works wonders. Use Leer on a bombsite and your teammates will almost certainly capture it.

Devour (Q)

Devour is Reyna’s go-to ability after scoring a kill. It consumes an orb, restoring your health and giving you some extra added armor.

Reyna needs kills to thrive and Devour is what keeps her alive. She’s all about getting kill after kill and living to tell the tale. Most agents have to play slow and sit back after engaging in a gunfight, but Reyna is the opposite. Once she has the momentum, she keeps on going.

There are two routes Reyna can take after getting a kill. The first is Devour, pushing her health and armor up. The other is Dismiss. Devour will almost always be the priority, but if you’re at full health, Dismiss could be a sensible option.

Even if you have full health and armor, though, Devour will give you some extra points of armor highlighted in purple. This is particularly strong in a long and drawn-out skirmish.

Dismiss (E)

Devour might be stronger than Dismiss in most circumstances, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated.

If you’re up close and personal with your enemies and you need to get the hell out of dodge, use Dismiss. You can either restore your health with Devour and keep fighting, reposition, or run away entirely with Dismiss. It makes you invulnerable for a short duration, allowing you to bide time and wait for your teammates.

When combined with Empress, Reyna’s ultimate ability, Dismiss is another story. Devour is automatically applied after scoring a kill with Empress, but Dismiss isn’t. This means it’s your only option when consuming orbs and you should make the most of it. It makes you invisible, giving you the means to outplay your opponents. It also gives you a quick boost of speed. It’s the perfect repositioning tool and can easily lead to kills.

Use Dismiss to flank your opponents or to hide. It’s dynamic and fun.

Empress (X)

Empress injects Reyna with bloodlust, giving her Rapid Fire, activating and improving Devour and Dismiss, and making enemies easier to see for a short duration. Landing a kill resets its timer, continuing her rampage.

Reyna’s ultimate is the perfect snowballing tool. Once you get one kill, the eliminations keep coming. Empress should be used prematurely in a gunfight. It’s sometimes difficult to determine where and when to use it, but sitting on it and saving it for the perfect opportunity is rarely a good option.

When you know things are about to heat up, you’re stuck alone on a bombsite, or you need to pull your team out of a deficit, Empress should come into use. Press X, find a kill, and continue your onslaught. You’ll automatically heal up with Devour and speed up with Dismiss.

VALORANT is live and free to play.