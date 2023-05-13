Here are the early VALORANT Patch 6.10 patch notes

VALORANT Patch 6.10 is set to launch on Tuesday, May 16, in the midst of Episode Six, Act Three. As alluded to in the Public Beta Environment notes for this patch, Patch 6.10 will focus on general updates in addition to some minor but helpful agent updates.

Players can expect significant changes to how they can utilize in-game graffiti sprays, plus changes to the Collections page. The update should also contain some agent updates that help smokers, in addition to a handful of different bug fixes that mostly address Yoru’s ability kit.

Here’s the early list of patch notes for VALORANT Patch 6.10, according to the aforementioned PBE notes.

VALORANT Patch 6.10: Early patch notes and updates

Introducing the spray wheel

Beginning in VALORANT Patch 6.10, players will finally have access to a spray wheel, which can be activated by holding down the spray keybind. Quick hitting the spray keybind will use the spray located on top of the spray wheel. The spray wheel will also feature an audio queue and visible time to indicate spray cooldowns.

In the Collections page, the Spray carousel has been replaced with a grid “that can be searched, filtered, and sorted by Favorites.” Players should also be able to see more clearly if a spray can only be used pre- or post-round before equipping it

Agent updates to smokes targeting and in-game portraits

Updated the size of Brimstone’s Sky Smoke (E) and Orbital Strike (X) targeting reticles so that they match their size before the update that shipped in patch 6.08.

Removed the mouse cursor that was displayed on Brimstone’s Sky Smoke (E) and Orbital Strike (X), and Omen’s From the Shadows (X).

Updated Fade’s in-game portrait for better gameplay readability and quality consistency.

Updated Harbor’s in-game portrait for better gameplay readability and quality consistency.

Updated some Agent portraits to be higher resolution.

Added new Reyna Voiceover Lines.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where Yoru’s Fakeout (C) would min flash players that were outside of its conal range of effect.

Fixed issue that was causing a slight delay between sources of concussion hitting players and the actual effects of the debuff being applied.

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Fakeout echo would sometimes not have a weapon equipped

The weapon that Yoru’s Fakeout echo equips should now use a more accurate weapon skin.

Killjoy spent some time in the workshop hammering out bugs that were causing her Turret to aim at the ground. (Fixed in Patch 6.09)

