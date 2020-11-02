VALORANT Patch 1.11 is now live in Americas—again

The update should begin rolling out to other regions throughout the day.

Riot was forced to roll back VALORANT Patch 1.11 last week after several game-breaking bugs slipped through. But now the update is live in the Americas again.

Patch 1.11 is live in the Americas, with the update likely rolling out to KR, JP, OCE, and SEA regions soon followed by EU, TR, MENA, and CIS.

Some bugs that are presumably fixed are the horrifying Omen smoke glitch that filled your screen with stretched Sage faces and the pesky micro-stutter issue.

The unstable patch also came at a bad time for all of the VALORANT teams competing in the first Riot-produced event, the First Strike Open Qualifier. Riot deemed it best to revert the patch to maintain competitive integrity.

Patch 1.11 introduces some pretty big changes to Killjoy, nerfing her global presence but giving her better site lockdown potential. Players will now have to be within 40 meters of their Turret and Alarmbot or else it deactivates.

To compensate, Killjoy’s Turret and Alarmbot reactivation cooldown will be shorter. And the ability to detect Alarmbot will be made shorter, forcing players to be closer to it before they can notice it. Nanoswarm will also deal more damage and tick every 0.25 seconds.

Cypher’s Trapwire and Spy Camera will also be disabled after he dies. And abilities with “temporary charges,” like Alarmbot, Trapwires, and Skye’s Heal, won’t carry into the next round if used. Players will have to purchase them again.