Syke, VALORANT’s latest agent, is entering the fray in Patch 1.11 alongside a host of agent, competitive, game mode, systems, and quality of life changes.

All of the game’s Sentinel and Initiator agents—Cypher, Killjoy, and Breach—are receiving role and ability-specific tuning leading up to First Strike, the first Riot-produced VALORANT tournament. And a left-handed view model is finally joining the game.

Here’s the full list of changes for VALORANT Patch 1.11.

Agent updates

[New] Skye

Image via Riot Games

Skye will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after two weeks in Competitive queue (Nov. 9, barring any issues)

Initators

Flash Tuning: The fade out of the flash debuff remains the same duration but now fades slower at the start.

Initiators create concentrated windows of extremely high threat to help their teams break onto sites, according to Riot. To this end, the developers are slightly increasing the duration of debuffs from some Initiator abilities (mostly flashes). The goal here is to increase the opportunity window that Initiator’s teammates have to capitalize on their utility and further differentiate Initiators from Duelists.

Breach

Image via Riot Games

Full flash time increased from 1.75 to 2 seocnds

Sentinels

Similar to some of the changes Riot made with Sage, the developers want to increase the depth of decision making when playing Sentinels while also providing enemies with more counterplay to “trap” abilities. To reduce the total potential impact of these abilities, autonomous traps are now disabled when the deployer dies (e.g., Cypher’s Trapwire disables when Cypher dies). Riot wants to encourage Sentinel players to play more thoughtfully and carefully around their traps while increasing the reward for taking out the Sentinel player.

Cypher

Image via Riot Games

Trapwire

Disabled and revealed upon death

Spy Camera

Disabled and revealed upon death

Killjoy

Image via Riot Games

Deactivation range

Alarmbot and Turret now deactivate if she is more than 40m away from them—reentering the 40m range reactivates her little friends

Turret

Cooldown after pickup reduced from 20 seconds to 10 seconds

Nanoswarm

Range at which Nanoswarm can be detected decreased from 5m to 3.5m

Damage increased from 40/s to 45/s

Damage now ticks smoother and faster while in Nanoswarm, instead of in chunks of 10 every quarter of a second

Competitive updates

Icebox enters the Competitive map rotation Icebox will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after four weeks in Competitive queue (Nov. 29, barring any issues)

Shorter Unrated queue times for the highest-rank players Riot has taken steps to further solve issues for elite players experiencing long queue times for Unrated. The developers are also further investigating improvements to reducing long queue times for all primary modes.

Added location of the current gamepod to the loading screen for all modes

Adjusted Combat Score to factor in non-damaging assists

Game mode updates

“Play Out All Rounds” option now available in custom game lobby options

Game systems

Update to economy ruleset

Attackers who lose but survive the entire round without planting the Spike receive a reduced number of credits (1,000)

Defenders who lose but survive the entire round after the Spike has detonated also receive reduced credits (1,000)

Dying to the Spike will no longer count as a death in KDA statistics

Additional economic information added as a tooltip when hovering over the exclamation mark next to “Min Next Round” in the shop

Other changes

Minor improvements to observer flashed indicator

New setting for observers: ‘Show Player Keybinds on Map’

New Custom Game Option: ‘Play Out All Rounds’ Both teams play a full 12 rounds on both attacker & defender sides, followed by overtime/endgame (if applicable)



Quality of life

Left-handed view model is now available for players. Players can swap their first-person view-model to lefthanded by going to the settings menu and swapping their view model to “Left-Handed”. Changing this will also show all other players as left-handed when spectating

You can now send a direct message by clicking a friend’s name in chat instead of having to type their name out

Players that have been AFK or alt-tabbed for more than 5 minutes will now appear as ‘Away’ in the Social Panel

Adjusted team colors to remain fixed for the full duration of a game for observers instead of having the Attacking side always appear as red, and the defending side always appear as green

The experience of having teams switch colors at the half from a viewer perspective was a bit confusing and also led to some difficulties for broadcasters to match their overlays to this behavior. This change will allow the viewers and tournament organizers to have a more consistent experience for the entirety of a game.

[BETA] Experimental Sharpening

Bug fixes

Fixed one source of combat hitches we’ve seen from player reports Riot is continuing to investigate the combat hitches that players have been reporting in recent patches. This patch includes a fix for one of the most common hitches that occur during combat.

Jett now can’t rope dash

Fixed a bug where incoming Party invites would remain active in the Social Panel after being declined

Players no longer see the spike location when reconnecting to a game

Fixed issue where player corpses could cause collision issues

Sage wall segments no longer break if a player dies on top of them

Fixed a bug that would disable queueing for any mode if a player closed the client during the Match Found countdown

Fixed a bug that was displaying Act Rank badge on the MVP screen outside of Competitive Queue

VALORANT Patch 1.11 is expected to go live today in NA.