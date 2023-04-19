VALORANT Moist Moguls 2023 Team Schedule

Fans of MoistCr1TiKaL and Ludwig have a lot to look forward to.

While North America’s tier-two VALORANT scene currently includes some massive organizations such as G2 Esports and FaZe Clan, one of the most watched of 2023 has been Moist Moguls. Find out when they next play thanks to our Split Two schedule.

Co-owned by the variety streamers Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” White and Ludwig Ahgren, the team’s American lineup currently competes in the 12-team VALORANT Challengers North America tournament, which is NA’s main tier-two competition.

After exiting to G2 Esports in fifth-sixth place during March’s Mid-Season Face-Off, Moist Moguls are now back competing in Split Two, which began on April 18. The team will play five games over the month-long tournament as they aim to qualify for the Challengers NA Playoffs.

Here is Moist Mogul’s Split Two match schedule:

Date and time Matchup Tuesday, April 18, 3pm CT 2-0 win (13-5 on Lotus and 13-2 on Ascent)against MAD Lions Wednesday, April 26, 6pm CT Moist Moguls vs. G2 Esports Thursday, May 4, 6pm CT Moist Moguls vs. The Guard Thursday, May 11, 3pm CT Moist Moguls vs. OREsports Date to be confirmed Moist Moguls vs. FaZe Clan

Should Moist Moguls perform well in Split Two, they will qualify for the North America Challenger Playoffs from May 31 to June 10. Here they will compete for two spots in the 2023 Ascension tournament, which in turn will offer a place in the VCT Americas League for 2024 and 2025 to the victor.

Therefore, this could amount to a busy few months for the Moist Moguls should they find success in these games. All of Moist Moguls’ matches can be found on the NA VALORANT Challengers Twitch and YouTube channels.

As well as the main Moist Moguls roster which competes in NA Challengers, the organization also recently fielded Moist Moguls RED, a women’s VALORANT roster. This team was signed just for Series One of the Game Changers NA 2023 tournament and is looking for a new organization ahead of Series Two later this year.