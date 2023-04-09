Moist Moguls picks up Game Changers-bound VALORANT roster for one tournament

For the upcoming VCT Game Changers North America Series One tournament, the former CLG Red roster that qualified in the midst of being released by their organization has found a temporary home in Moist Moguls.

The move was confirmed by the Moist Moguls mogul himself, Ludwig, in an April 8 video that addressed the prolific acquisition of the Counter Logic Gaming organization by NRG, which went hand-in-hand with NRG’s return to competitive League and the LCS. While NRG is keeping the League roster and staff on hand, many CLG employees and players were let go, including both the CLG Red women’s CS:GO and VALORANT rosters.

In his video, Ludwig acknowledged that Moist Moguls was not financially equipped to take on the available opportunities to fully sign a team of players, but confirmed that the team would sign the CLG Red Game Changers VALORANT roster for the main event of VCT Game Changers North America Series One starting on Tuesday, April 11. Ludwig said that the Red players reached out with the idea of entering the one tournament with support, but Ludwig is committing to helping them past that.

“We’re going to pay them a salary for this tournament and then try and find them a home. I know this is obviously super sudden for Moist, but it felt wrong to not do anything.”

Ludwig acknowledged the spending spree that Moist has been on since arrival (two VALORANT rosters and the number one ranked Melee player Zain), but pointed out that there is “a limit to how much money we can spend.” In the video, he also dismissed the idea that an organization like Moist could somehow enter the LCS, saying that Moist is “two dudes who occasionally talk about drama on YouTube for pretty good money.”