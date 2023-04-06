The memes were confirmed today with a fated reunion. Zain Naghmi, the top Super Smash Bros. Melee player in the world, has officially joined Moist Esports as part of the Moist Moguls.

This move comes a week after Zain left Golden Guardians on March 29 following three years with the team.

When Zain announced his departure from GG last month, his message made it seem like he already had another deal lined up with a different organization. From there, fans predicted that long-time Smash personality and recently named co-owner of Moist Esports, Ludwig Ahgren, would be the one to sign him.

Those guesses and the Moist Zain memes that followed largely came from Ludwig’s Mogul Moves brand sponsoring Zain during his Genesis 7 run in January 2020 before he joined GG. Since then, Ludwig has mostly sponsored tournaments or run his own events, including the Scuffed World Tour last December.

This is Moist’s second Melee player and sixth Smash player overall. Zain joins 13th-ranked Kurtis “moky” Pratt, forming another powerhouse roster in the scene.

The announcement video itself was short and involved Ludwig sniffing what looks to be the jacket Zain wore during his G7 win. But it ended with a wholesome reunion and was quickly followed by both Zain and Ludwig posting videos about tricking the latter’s chat while playing Melee.

With this signing, Moist doubles down on Melee and potentially sets the org up to become the top brand in the scene if Ludwig and the team are willing to go big and sign another top free agent after this. Plenty of names are on the market, especially with CLG cutting ties with its entire fighting game division during a recent mass layoff.