Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate top results

Get ready for one last scuffed run from the best players in the world.

Image via Mogul Moves

The Scuffed World Tour isn’t the SWT most Super Smash Bros. fans expected to be tuning into this December, but following the Smash World Tour’s sudden cancelation, and subsequent drama surrounding both Nintendo and Panda, Ludwig and the Mogul Moves team stepped in to save the day. 

The one-day event was originally supposed to run alongside the Panda Cup, but with that being delayed the SWT Invitational will be the final Major Smash event on both the Melee and Ultimate side for an incredible 2022 campaign. 

Featuring 16 of the best players from both titles playing in a double-elimination bracket for their respective games, this is the last time you’ll get to see Mang0, MkLeo, and even international talents like Leffen and Glutonny compete this year. And it is all in support of the players and VGBootCamp, the main team behind the original SWT that lost a lot of money by making the call to cancel it. 

Starting at 1pm CT and running out of the Golden Guardian’s Los Angeles facility, get ready for a full day of celebrating Smash and the community. And here are the full results for the entire Scuffed World Tour event, including both brackets for Melee and Ultimate

Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate top results

Image via Mogul Moves

Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Melee results

PlacementPlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5th-6thTBD
TBD
7th-8thTBD
TBD
9th-12thTBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
13th-16thProfessor Pro
Inngenn
Joshman
Raikin

Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Melee bracket

Winners

  • Winners Round One
    • Mang0 3-1 Ingenn
    • KoDoRiN 1-3 lloD
    • Hungrybox 3-1 Joshman
    • Plup 1-3 Fiction
    • aMSa 3-1 Raikin
    • Jmook 3-1 Axe
    • iBDW 3-0 Professor Pro
    • Leffen 3-1 S2J
  • Winners Quarters
    • Mango 0-0 lloD
    • Hbox 0-0 Fiction
    • aMSa 0-0 Jmook
    • iBDW 0-0 Leffen
  • Winners Semis
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
  • Winners Final
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
  • Grand Final
    • TBD 0-0 TBD

Losers

  • Losers Round One
    • Ingenn 0-3 KoDoRiN
    • Joshman 1-3 Plup
    • Raikin 0-3 Axe
    • Professor Pro 2-3 S2J
  • Losers Round Two
    • TBD 0-0 KoDoRiN
    • TBD 0-0 Plup
    • TBD 0-0 Axe
    • TBD 0-0 S2J
  • Losers Round Three
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
  • Losers Quarters
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
  • Losers Semis
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
  • Losers Final
    • TBD 0-0 TBD

Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate results

PlacementPlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5th-6thTBD
TBD
7th-8thTBD
TBD
9th-12thTBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
13th-16thSisqui
Jdizzle
Maister
Ferps

Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bracket

Winners

  • Winners Round One
    • MkLeo 3-2 Ferps
    • Riddles 3-1 Glutonny
    • Tweek 3-2 Maister
    • Light 3-0 Dabuz
    • acola 3-0 Jdizzle
    • Shuton 3-1 Sonix
    • Sparg0 3-1 Sisqui
    • Onin 0-3 Miya 
  • Winners Quarters
    • MkLeo 3-2 Riddles
    • Tweek 0-0 Light
    • acola 0-0 Shuton
    • Sparg0 0-0 Miya
  • Winners Semis
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
  • Winners Final
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
  • Grand Final
    • TBD 0-0 TBD

Losers

  • Losers Round One
    • Ferps 1-3 Glutonny 
    • Maister 3-0 Dabuz
    • Jdizzle 0-3 Sonix
    • Sisqui 1-3 Onin
  • Losers Round Two
    • TBD 0-0 Glutonny
    • TBD 0-0 Dabuz
    • TBD 0-0 Sonix
    • Riddles 0-0 Onin
  • Losers Round Three
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
  • Losers Quarters
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
  • Losers Semis
    • TBD 0-0 TBD
  • Losers Final
    • TBD 0-0 TBD