The Scuffed World Tour isn’t the SWT most Super Smash Bros. fans expected to be tuning into this December, but following the Smash World Tour’s sudden cancelation, and subsequent drama surrounding both Nintendo and Panda, Ludwig and the Mogul Moves team stepped in to save the day.
The one-day event was originally supposed to run alongside the Panda Cup, but with that being delayed the SWT Invitational will be the final Major Smash event on both the Melee and Ultimate side for an incredible 2022 campaign.
Featuring 16 of the best players from both titles playing in a double-elimination bracket for their respective games, this is the last time you’ll get to see Mang0, MkLeo, and even international talents like Leffen and Glutonny compete this year. And it is all in support of the players and VGBootCamp, the main team behind the original SWT that lost a lot of money by making the call to cancel it.
Starting at 1pm CT and running out of the Golden Guardian’s Los Angeles facility, get ready for a full day of celebrating Smash and the community. And here are the full results for the entire Scuffed World Tour event, including both brackets for Melee and Ultimate.
Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate top results
Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Melee results
|Placement
|Player
|1st
|TBD
|2nd
|TBD
|3rd
|TBD
|4th
|TBD
|5th-6th
|TBD
TBD
|7th-8th
|TBD
TBD
|9th-12th
|TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
|13th-16th
|Professor Pro
Inngenn
Joshman
Raikin
Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Melee bracket
Winners
- Winners Round One
- Mang0 3-1 Ingenn
- KoDoRiN 1-3 lloD
- Hungrybox 3-1 Joshman
- Plup 1-3 Fiction
- aMSa 3-1 Raikin
- Jmook 3-1 Axe
- iBDW 3-0 Professor Pro
- Leffen 3-1 S2J
- Winners Quarters
- Mango 0-0 lloD
- Hbox 0-0 Fiction
- aMSa 0-0 Jmook
- iBDW 0-0 Leffen
- Winners Semis
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- Winners Final
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- Grand Final
- TBD 0-0 TBD
Losers
- Losers Round One
- Ingenn 0-3 KoDoRiN
- Joshman 1-3 Plup
- Raikin 0-3 Axe
- Professor Pro 2-3 S2J
- Losers Round Two
- TBD 0-0 KoDoRiN
- TBD 0-0 Plup
- TBD 0-0 Axe
- TBD 0-0 S2J
- Losers Round Three
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- Losers Quarters
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- Losers Semis
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- Losers Final
- TBD 0-0 TBD
Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate results
|Placement
|Player
|1st
|TBD
|2nd
|TBD
|3rd
|TBD
|4th
|TBD
|5th-6th
|TBD
TBD
|7th-8th
|TBD
TBD
|9th-12th
|TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
|13th-16th
|Sisqui
Jdizzle
Maister
Ferps
Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bracket
Winners
- Winners Round One
- MkLeo 3-2 Ferps
- Riddles 3-1 Glutonny
- Tweek 3-2 Maister
- Light 3-0 Dabuz
- acola 3-0 Jdizzle
- Shuton 3-1 Sonix
- Sparg0 3-1 Sisqui
- Onin 0-3 Miya
- Winners Quarters
- MkLeo 3-2 Riddles
- Tweek 0-0 Light
- acola 0-0 Shuton
- Sparg0 0-0 Miya
- Winners Semis
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- Winners Final
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- Grand Final
- TBD 0-0 TBD
Losers
- Losers Round One
- Ferps 1-3 Glutonny
- Maister 3-0 Dabuz
- Jdizzle 0-3 Sonix
- Sisqui 1-3 Onin
- Losers Round Two
- TBD 0-0 Glutonny
- TBD 0-0 Dabuz
- TBD 0-0 Sonix
- Riddles 0-0 Onin
- Losers Round Three
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- Losers Quarters
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- Losers Semis
- TBD 0-0 TBD
- Losers Final
- TBD 0-0 TBD