Get ready for one last scuffed run from the best players in the world.

The Scuffed World Tour isn’t the SWT most Super Smash Bros. fans expected to be tuning into this December, but following the Smash World Tour’s sudden cancelation, and subsequent drama surrounding both Nintendo and Panda, Ludwig and the Mogul Moves team stepped in to save the day.

The one-day event was originally supposed to run alongside the Panda Cup, but with that being delayed the SWT Invitational will be the final Major Smash event on both the Melee and Ultimate side for an incredible 2022 campaign.

Featuring 16 of the best players from both titles playing in a double-elimination bracket for their respective games, this is the last time you’ll get to see Mang0, MkLeo, and even international talents like Leffen and Glutonny compete this year. And it is all in support of the players and VGBootCamp, the main team behind the original SWT that lost a lot of money by making the call to cancel it.

Starting at 1pm CT and running out of the Golden Guardian’s Los Angeles facility, get ready for a full day of celebrating Smash and the community. And here are the full results for the entire Scuffed World Tour event, including both brackets for Melee and Ultimate.

Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate top results

Image via Mogul Moves

Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Melee results

Placement Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th-6th TBD

TBD 7th-8th TBD

TBD 9th-12th TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD 13th-16th Professor Pro

Inngenn

Joshman

Raikin

Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Melee bracket

Winners

Winners Round One Mang0 3-1 Ingenn KoDoRiN 1-3 lloD Hungrybox 3-1 Joshman Plup 1-3 Fiction aMSa 3-1 Raikin Jmook 3-1 Axe iBDW 3-0 Professor Pro Leffen 3-1 S2J

Winners Quarters Mango 0-0 lloD Hbox 0-0 Fiction aMSa 0-0 Jmook iBDW 0-0 Leffen

Winners Semis TBD 0-0 TBD TBD 0-0 TBD

Winners Final TBD 0-0 TBD

Grand Final TBD 0-0 TBD



Losers

Losers Round One Ingenn 0-3 KoDoRiN Joshman 1-3 Plup Raikin 0-3 Axe Professor Pro 2-3 S2J

Losers Round Two TBD 0-0 KoDoRiN TBD 0-0 Plup TBD 0-0 Axe TBD 0-0 S2J

Losers Round Three TBD 0-0 TBD TBD 0-0 TBD

Losers Quarters TBD 0-0 TBD TBD 0-0 TBD

Losers Semis TBD 0-0 TBD

Losers Final TBD 0-0 TBD



Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate results

Placement Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th-6th TBD

TBD 7th-8th TBD

TBD 9th-12th TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD 13th-16th Sisqui

Jdizzle

Maister

Ferps

Scuffed World Tour: All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bracket

Winners

Winners Round One MkLeo 3-2 Ferps Riddles 3-1 Glutonny Tweek 3-2 Maister Light 3-0 Dabuz acola 3-0 Jdizzle Shuton 3-1 Sonix Sparg0 3-1 Sisqui Onin 0-3 Miya

Winners Quarters MkLeo 3-2 Riddles Tweek 0-0 Light acola 0-0 Shuton Sparg0 0-0 Miya

Winners Semis TBD 0-0 TBD TBD 0-0 TBD

Winners Final TBD 0-0 TBD

Grand Final TBD 0-0 TBD



Losers