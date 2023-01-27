NA VALORANT Challengers 2023: Split One scores, schedule, and standings

All the info you need to keep up with North America's exciting tier-two VALORANT scene.

Image via Knights Arena and Riot Games

A new era of competitive VALORANT kicks off in 2023, and while Riot’s primary focus going forward will be the three top-tier international leagues at the top of the ecosystem, the tier-two scene enters an exciting phase with Challengers leagues all across the world, including the North American VALORANT Challengers League.

There’s perhaps no more exciting Challengers league than in North America, which is stacked with an overwhelming amount of player talent and more involvement from massive organizations than in any other Challengers league.

Hosted and organized by Knights Arena, the NA VALORANT Challengers League will consist of two splits, with a midseason event between the splits and a decisive playoff bracket at the end of the year. Twelve teams (six invited, six qualified through open qualifiers) will fight over two splits to qualify for one of eight playoff spots, with the main goal being a place at the Americas Ascension tournament, where a two-year promotion to VCT Americas awaits.

How to watch NA VALORANT Challengers 2023

Matches will be streamed on the official VALORANT channels for both Twitch and YouTube. For most of the first split, there will be two matches a day on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, at 3pm CT and 6pm CT, but the schedule will be altered as to not overlap with the VCT//LOCK IN event.

NA VALORANT Challengers 2023 groups and standings

The 12 teams are split into two groups of six. The top four teams from each group in points earned will advance to the playoffs at the end of the year.

Group A standings

PlacementTeamRecord
FaZe Clan
Shopify Rebellion
G2 Esports
BreakThru
Oxygen
Squirtle Squad

Group B standings

PlacementTeamRecord
TSM
The Guard
M80
Disguised
Dark Ratio
OREsports

NA VALORANT Challengers 2023: Split One scores and schedule

Here’s the full schedule for VALORANT Challengers 2023, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

  • 3pm: FaZe vs. G2
  • 6pm: The Guard vs. Disguised

Thursday, Feb. 2

  • 3pm: TSM vs. Dark Ratio
  • 6pm: BreakThru vs. Oxygen

Friday, Feb. 3

  • 3pm: Shopify Rebellion vs. Squirtle Squad
  • 6pm: M80 vs. OREsports

Wednesday, Feb. 8

  • 3pm: Shopify Rebellion vs. Oxygen
  • 6pm: The Guard vs. OREsports

Thursday, Feb. 9

  • 3pm: Disguised vs. Dark Ratio
  • 6pm: M80 vs. TSM

Friday, Feb. 10

  • 3pm: FaZe vs. Squirtle Squad
  • 6pm: G2 vs. BreakThru

Monday, Feb. 27

  • 3pm: The Guard vs. TSM
  • 6pm: Squirtle Squad vs. BreakThru

Tuesday, Feb. 28

  • 3pm: G2 vs. Oxygen
  • 6pm: FaZe vs. Shopify Rebellion

Wednesday, March 1

  • 3pm: Disguised vs. OREsports
  • 6pm: M80 vs Dark Ratio

Wednesday, March 8

  • 3pm: M80 vs. Disguised
  • 6pm: TSM vs. OREsports

Thursday, March 9

  • 3pm: G2 vs. Squirtle Squad
  • 6pm: The Guard vs. Dark Ratio

Friday, March 10

  • 3pm: Shopify Rebellion vs. BreakThru
  • 6pm: FaZe vs. Oxygen

Wednesday, March 15*

  • TBD: G2 vs. Shopify Rebellion
  • TBD: The Guard vs. M80

Thursday, March 16*

  • TBD: FaZe vs. BreakThru
  • TBD: TSM vs. Disguised

Friday, March 17*

  • TBD: Squirtle Squad vs. Oxygen
  • TBD: OREsports vs. Dark Ratio

*Week five of split one is noted as a “flex week,” meaning the times and tentative dates are subject to change.