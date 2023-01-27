NA VALORANT Challengers 2023: Split One scores, schedule, and standings

A new era of competitive VALORANT kicks off in 2023, and while Riot’s primary focus going forward will be the three top-tier international leagues at the top of the ecosystem, the tier-two scene enters an exciting phase with Challengers leagues all across the world, including the North American VALORANT Challengers League.
There’s perhaps no more exciting Challengers league than in North America, which is stacked with an overwhelming amount of player talent and more involvement from massive organizations than in any other Challengers league.
Hosted and organized by Knights Arena, the NA VALORANT Challengers League will consist of two splits, with a midseason event between the splits and a decisive playoff bracket at the end of the year. Twelve teams (six invited, six qualified through open qualifiers) will fight over two splits to qualify for one of eight playoff spots, with the main goal being a place at the Americas Ascension tournament, where a two-year promotion to VCT Americas awaits.
How to watch NA VALORANT Challengers 2023
Matches will be streamed on the official VALORANT channels for both Twitch and YouTube. For most of the first split, there will be two matches a day on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, at 3pm CT and 6pm CT, but the schedule will be altered as to not overlap with the VCT//LOCK IN event.
NA VALORANT Challengers 2023 groups and standings
The 12 teams are split into two groups of six. The top four teams from each group in points earned will advance to the playoffs at the end of the year.
Group A standings
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|–
|FaZe Clan
|–
|–
|Shopify Rebellion
|–
|–
|G2 Esports
|–
|–
|BreakThru
|–
|–
|Oxygen
|–
|–
|Squirtle Squad
|–
Group B standings
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|–
|TSM
|–
|–
|The Guard
|–
|–
|M80
|–
|–
|Disguised
|–
|–
|Dark Ratio
|–
|–
|OREsports
|–
NA VALORANT Challengers 2023: Split One scores and schedule
Here’s the full schedule for VALORANT Challengers 2023, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- 3pm: FaZe vs. G2
- 6pm: The Guard vs. Disguised
Thursday, Feb. 2
- 3pm: TSM vs. Dark Ratio
- 6pm: BreakThru vs. Oxygen
Friday, Feb. 3
- 3pm: Shopify Rebellion vs. Squirtle Squad
- 6pm: M80 vs. OREsports
Wednesday, Feb. 8
- 3pm: Shopify Rebellion vs. Oxygen
- 6pm: The Guard vs. OREsports
Thursday, Feb. 9
- 3pm: Disguised vs. Dark Ratio
- 6pm: M80 vs. TSM
Friday, Feb. 10
- 3pm: FaZe vs. Squirtle Squad
- 6pm: G2 vs. BreakThru
Monday, Feb. 27
- 3pm: The Guard vs. TSM
- 6pm: Squirtle Squad vs. BreakThru
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- 3pm: G2 vs. Oxygen
- 6pm: FaZe vs. Shopify Rebellion
Wednesday, March 1
- 3pm: Disguised vs. OREsports
- 6pm: M80 vs Dark Ratio
Wednesday, March 8
- 3pm: M80 vs. Disguised
- 6pm: TSM vs. OREsports
Thursday, March 9
- 3pm: G2 vs. Squirtle Squad
- 6pm: The Guard vs. Dark Ratio
Friday, March 10
- 3pm: Shopify Rebellion vs. BreakThru
- 6pm: FaZe vs. Oxygen
Wednesday, March 15*
- TBD: G2 vs. Shopify Rebellion
- TBD: The Guard vs. M80
Thursday, March 16*
- TBD: FaZe vs. BreakThru
- TBD: TSM vs. Disguised
Friday, March 17*
- TBD: Squirtle Squad vs. Oxygen
- TBD: OREsports vs. Dark Ratio
*Week five of split one is noted as a “flex week,” meaning the times and tentative dates are subject to change.