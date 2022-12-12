All NA VALORANT Challengers League 2023 teams: All NA VCT tier 2 teams

With only one two-year promotion spot in the VCT Americas league up for grabs, the NA VALORANT Challengers League promises to be an exciting one stacked with top teams. Beginning with January qualifiers, the NA Challengers teams will compete for a chance to attend and win the Ascension tournament later in 2023, which will earn them that coveted but temporary VCT Americas slot.

Only five NA organizations acquired partnership to be in the VCT Americas league, and all the roster moves left a sizable pool of NA talent for potential Challengers teams to pick from. Squads with some impressive organizations behind them are already forming teams, with more likely to form before the qualifiers begin.

Fans of NA won’t have to worry about choosing between watching NA Challengers and VCT Americas action either because the leagues will have separate broadcast windows that shouldn’t overlap. Additionally, up to six teams could potentially receive direct invites to the league.

Need a primer before the league begins? Here’s a look at the teams that will be competing in NA VALORANT Challengers League, either as direct invites or as potential qualifier teams.

G2 Esports

Image via G2 Esports

Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan

Michael “dapr” Gulino

Maxim “wippie” Shepelev

Erik “penny” Penny

OXY

Ian “Immi” Harding (coach)

G2 may have missed out on NA partnership in controversial fashion, but the organization is committed to competing in NA VALORANT and showed its commitment with a dynamite roster. The former Sentinels duo in ShahZaM and dapr highlight the group. They’re flanked by the underrated but reliable former Version1 duo in wippie and penny, brought in by former coach Immi. The fifth in OXY may be an unknown but expectations will still be sky-high.

TSM

Image via TSM

Johann “seven” Hernandez

Corey Nigra

Anthony “gMd” Guimond

Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison (reported)

James “hazed” Cobb (reported)

Despite missing out on partnership, TSM was the first of the major NA orgs to come out publicly and say that it wasn’t leaving VALORANT anytime soon. The team is bringing back a familiar face in the veteran hazed, while also bringing on former Immortals/Gen.G player NaturE, according to sources that spoke to Dot’s Max “purest” Katz. The reportedly signed duo will join the trio kept on from this past year: seven, Corey, and gMd.

M80 Esports

Image via M80

Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid

Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio

Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Alexander “Zander” Dituri

A new challenger emerges to take over the NA Challengers League. XSET co-founder Marco Mereu has launched a new organization in M80 and is looking to explode into the NA VALORANT scene with the former Ghost core of NiSMO, koalanoob, and johnqt. Flanking the former Ghosts are former NRG member eeiu and former Version1 in-game leader Zander.

The Guard

Photo via Riot Games

Trent Cairns

Jonah “JonahP” Pulice

Michael “neT” Bernet

Jacob “valyn” Batio

Ian “tex” Botsch (reported)

The Guard is running it back with the majority of the roster that exploded onto the NA VALORANT scene early in 2022. In NA VCT Stage One of this past year, the relatively unproven group ended up winning the entire stage with victories over Sentinels, Cloud9, and OpTic during the playoffs, eventually reaching Masters Reykjavík. The Guard missed out on partnership and lost both duelist main Sayaplayer and coach mCe over the offseason but is reportedly acquiring tex (former NRG) to round out the group.

More teams will be added to this list when they are announced or reported on.