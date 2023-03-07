VCT Americas 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, format, and standings

Following VCT LOCK//IN, the single 2023 split for all three international VALORANT leagues becomes much more important, especially considering the Masters Tokyo and Champions 2022 qualification ramifications. For the 10 teams competing in VCT Americas, it’s now or never.
The 10 teams that acquired partnership and are competing in VCT Americas will face off over an eight-week regular season beginning on April 1, live from the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles. All the practice and offseason moves have led to this stage, and now the pressure is on to deliver the results.
How to watch VCT Americas 2023
The official VCT Americas broadcasts will be on the VALORANT Americas Twitch and YouTube channels, plus the official Portuguese and Spanish channels. Co-streamers can also host watch parties on their own channels provided they sign up and get permission.
VCT Americas 2023 format
The regular season will consist of an eight-week round-robin stage, where each team will play the other nine in a single best-of-three. Each team will play once a week, with the exception of a mid-season “superweek” featuring five days of two matches each, where each team will play twice.
The top six teams from the regular season will advance to the double-elimination playoffs in late May. The top three teams from the playoffs will qualify for Masters Tokyo and Champions 2023. A fourth Americas team will attend Champions 2023 via the Last Chance Qualifier in July.
VCT Americas 2023 standings
Here is the standings table for VCT Americas 2023.
|Place
|Team
|Record
|Main Roster
|–
|100 Thieves
|–
|Asuna, Derrek, stellar, bang, Cryocells
|–
|Cloud9
|–
|leaf, Xeppaa, Vanity, Zellsis, TBD
|–
|Evil Geniuses
|–
|Boostio, Ethan, jawgemo, C0M, BcJ
|–
|FURIA
|–
|qck, Khalil, mazin, dgzin, mwzera
|–
|KRÜ Esports
|–
|NagZ, xand, Daveeys, Melser, axeddy
|–
|Leviatán
|–
|kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nowzerr, Mazino
|–
|LOUD
|–
|aspas, Less, Saadhak, cauanzin, tuyz
|–
|MIBR
|–
|jzz, frz, heat, murizzz, RgLM
|–
|NRG
|–
|s0m, FNS, crashies, Victor, ardiis
|–
|Sentinels
|–
|TenZ, zekken, Sacy, pANcada, dephh
VCT Americas 2023 scores and schedule
Here’s the full schedule for VCT Americas 2023, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays.
Saturday, April 1
- 2pm CT: 100T vs. Sentinels
- 5pm CT: KRÜ vs. FURIA
Sunday, April 2
- 2pm CT: LOUD vs. MIBR
- 5pm CT: EG vs. Cloud9
Monday, April 3
- 2pm CT: Leviatán vs. NRG
Saturday, April 8
- 2pm CT: Cloud9 vs. LOUD
- 5pm CT: Leviatán vs. FURIA
Sunday, April 9
- 2pm CT: NRG vs. Sentinels
- 5pm CT: MIBR vs. KRÜ
Monday, April 10
- 2pm CT: EG vs. 100T
Saturday, April 15
- 2pm CT: Cloud9 vs. 100T
- 5pm CT: NRG vs. MIBR
Sunday, April 16
- 2pm CT: Leviatán vs. Sentinels
- 5pm CT: EG vs. KRÜ
Monday, April 17
- 2pm CT: LOUD vs. FURIA
Friday, April 21
- 2pm CT: LOUD vs. Sentinels
- 5pm CT: Leviatán vs. MIBR
Saturday, April 22
- 2pm CT: KRÜ vs. 100T
- 5pm CT: EG vs. FURIA
Sunday, April 23
- 2pm CT: NRG vs. Cloud9
- 5pm CT: MIBR vs. Sentinels
Monday, April 24
- 2pm CT: Leviatán vs. 100T
- 5pm CT: EG vs. LOUD
Tuesday, April 25
- 2pm CT: Cloud9 vs. FURIA
- 5pm CT: NRG vs. KRÜ
Saturday, April 29
- 2pm CT: NRG vs. 100T
- 5pm CT: MIBR vs. FURIA
Sunday, April 30
- 2pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Sentinels
- 5pm CT: Leviatán vs. EG
Monday, May 1
- 2pm CT: LOUD vs. KRÜ
Saturday, May 6
- 2pm CT: EG vs. Sentinels
- 5pm CT: Cloud9 vs. MIBR
Sunday, May 7
- 2pm CT: LOUD vs. 100T
- 5pm CT: Leviatán vs. KRÜ
Monday, May 8
- 2pm CT: NRG vs. FURIA
Saturday, May 13
- 2pm CT: FURIA vs. 100T
- 5pm CT: EG vs. MIBR
Sunday, May 14
- 2pm CT: KRÜ vs. Sentinels
- 5pm CT: NRG vs. LOUD
Monday, May 15
- 2pm CT: Leviatán vs. Cloud9
Thursday, May 18
- 2pm CT: Sentinels vs. FURIA
- 5pm CT: NRG vs. EG
Friday, May 19
- 2pm CT: Cloud9 vs. KRÜ
- 5pm CT: Leviatán vs. LOUD
Saturday, May 20
- 2pm CT: MIBR vs. 100T