VCT Americas 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, format, and standings

Following VCT LOCK//IN, the single 2023 split for all three international VALORANT leagues becomes much more important, especially considering the Masters Tokyo and Champions 2022 qualification ramifications. For the 10 teams competing in VCT Americas, it’s now or never.

The 10 teams that acquired partnership and are competing in VCT Americas will face off over an eight-week regular season beginning on April 1, live from the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles. All the practice and offseason moves have led to this stage, and now the pressure is on to deliver the results.

How to watch VCT Americas 2023

The official VCT Americas broadcasts will be on the VALORANT Americas Twitch and YouTube channels, plus the official Portuguese and Spanish channels. Co-streamers can also host watch parties on their own channels provided they sign up and get permission.

VCT Americas 2023 format

The regular season will consist of an eight-week round-robin stage, where each team will play the other nine in a single best-of-three. Each team will play once a week, with the exception of a mid-season “superweek” featuring five days of two matches each, where each team will play twice.

The top six teams from the regular season will advance to the double-elimination playoffs in late May. The top three teams from the playoffs will qualify for Masters Tokyo and Champions 2023. A fourth Americas team will attend Champions 2023 via the Last Chance Qualifier in July.

VCT Americas 2023 standings

Here is the standings table for VCT Americas 2023.

Place Team Record Main Roster – 100 Thieves – Asuna, Derrek, stellar, bang, Cryocells – Cloud9 – leaf, Xeppaa, Vanity, Zellsis, TBD – Evil Geniuses – Boostio, Ethan, jawgemo, C0M, BcJ – FURIA – qck, Khalil, mazin, dgzin, mwzera – KRÜ Esports – NagZ, xand, Daveeys, Melser, axeddy – Leviatán – kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nowzerr, Mazino – LOUD – aspas, Less, Saadhak, cauanzin, tuyz – MIBR – jzz, frz, heat, murizzz, RgLM – NRG – s0m, FNS, crashies, Victor, ardiis – Sentinels – TenZ, zekken, Sacy, pANcada, dephh

VCT Americas 2023 scores and schedule

Here’s the full schedule for VCT Americas 2023, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays.

Saturday, April 1

2pm CT: 100T vs. Sentinels

5pm CT: KRÜ vs. FURIA

Sunday, April 2

2pm CT: LOUD vs. MIBR

5pm CT: EG vs. Cloud9

Monday, April 3

2pm CT: Leviatán vs. NRG

Saturday, April 8

2pm CT: Cloud9 vs. LOUD

5pm CT: Leviatán vs. FURIA

Sunday, April 9

2pm CT: NRG vs. Sentinels

5pm CT: MIBR vs. KRÜ

Monday, April 10

2pm CT: EG vs. 100T

Saturday, April 15

2pm CT: Cloud9 vs. 100T

5pm CT: NRG vs. MIBR

Sunday, April 16

2pm CT: Leviatán vs. Sentinels

5pm CT: EG vs. KRÜ

Monday, April 17

2pm CT: LOUD vs. FURIA

Friday, April 21

2pm CT: LOUD vs. Sentinels

5pm CT: Leviatán vs. MIBR

Saturday, April 22

2pm CT: KRÜ vs. 100T

5pm CT: EG vs. FURIA

Sunday, April 23

2pm CT: NRG vs. Cloud9

5pm CT: MIBR vs. Sentinels

Monday, April 24

2pm CT: Leviatán vs. 100T

5pm CT: EG vs. LOUD

Tuesday, April 25

2pm CT: Cloud9 vs. FURIA

5pm CT: NRG vs. KRÜ

Saturday, April 29

2pm CT: NRG vs. 100T

5pm CT: MIBR vs. FURIA

Sunday, April 30

2pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Sentinels

5pm CT: Leviatán vs. EG

Monday, May 1

2pm CT: LOUD vs. KRÜ

Saturday, May 6

2pm CT: EG vs. Sentinels

5pm CT: Cloud9 vs. MIBR

Sunday, May 7

2pm CT: LOUD vs. 100T

5pm CT: Leviatán vs. KRÜ

Monday, May 8

2pm CT: NRG vs. FURIA

Saturday, May 13

2pm CT: FURIA vs. 100T

5pm CT: EG vs. MIBR

Sunday, May 14

2pm CT: KRÜ vs. Sentinels

5pm CT: NRG vs. LOUD

Monday, May 15

2pm CT: Leviatán vs. Cloud9

Thursday, May 18

2pm CT: Sentinels vs. FURIA

5pm CT: NRG vs. EG

Friday, May 19

2pm CT: Cloud9 vs. KRÜ

5pm CT: Leviatán vs. LOUD

Saturday, May 20