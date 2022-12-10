TSM retools VALORANT roster, bringing back a familiar face for VCT Challengers

TSM is set to bring back veteran FPS player hazed, in addition to signing Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison to complete its VALORANT roster for the 2023 season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports.

TSM never found its foothold during the 2022 VCT season. In the Stage One North American VCT qualifier, TSM failed to qualify for the main event after a loss to Built By Gamers sent them packing. TSM did manage to qualify for the Stage Two main event, but during the main event, they finished the group stage with a 1-5 record putting them in last place in their group. Due to TSM’s lackluster performance across the year, they also did not qualify for North America’s Last Chance Qualifier.

Hazed spent 2022 with the likes of NRG. During his time with NRG, they managed to qualify for both main events. Although in Stage One, NRG did not qualify for the playoffs as they ended the group stage with a 1-4 record.

Stage Two proved to be a different story; NRG qualified for the playoffs with a group stage record of 2-3. NRG bested the likes of Ghost Gaming and Evil Geniuses before falling to FaZe Clan. Despite their loss to FaZe, their fourth-place finish earned them 55 circuit points, enough to solidify their spot at the NA LCQ. The qualifier proved to be too tough of a challenge for NRG, who lost to 100 Thieves and Cloud9 to end their 2022 season.

NaturE, formerly of Gen.G, failed to find success with the Korean-based organization. Gen.G failed to qualify for any main event throughout 2022, relegating themselves to play in third-party tournaments such as the Knights Circuit Championship and the MCT Premiership.

In addition to hazed and NaturE, TSM’s new-look roster will include Johann “seven” Hernandez, Corey Nigra, and Anthony “gMd” Guimond. The team will look to bounce back from a rocky 2022 heading into the Ascencion league. Open qualifiers begin on Jan. 9.