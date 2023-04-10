No joke: yay finds his new VALORANT team for 2023, joins Disguised roster in Challengers

The long-awaited acquisition for Disguised Toast’s VALORANT roster has finally been confirmed. Free agent superstar yay will join the Disguised roster for the second split of the VALORANT Challengers North American league, the team announced today.

Toast made the announcement official just prior to bringing him in for a “Pros vs. Noobs” showcase featuring both yay and tarik taking on a stream team featuring Toast, LilyPichu, Sykkuno, Hasan, and TinaKitten. Yay will fill a starting roster spot made available by the mid-split departure of Drake “Exalt” Branly; substitute Chris “riku” Piasecki filled in for the remainder of Disguised’s first Challengers split.

It seems that Toast wasn’t fooling around when he posted on April 1 that yay was heading to the team, something he alluded to during an appearance on the VCT Americas stream during week two. Given that the soft roster lock had passed for VCT Americas, many expected that yay would go the Challengers route to continue playing pro VALORANT this year.

Yay became available after a brief stint with Cloud9, leaving after VCT LOCK//IN and before the start of VCT Americas due to “role issues” within the team. Prior to joining C9, yay made his name known as one of the best VALORANT players in the world during his 2022 campaign with OpTic Gaming. On OpTic, yay carved up the competition on agents like Jett and Chamber, providing a wealth of firepower that helped the team win VCT Masters Reykjavik and reach the world championship grand finals at Champions 2022.

Disguised are coming off a top-eight result from the first split of VALORANT Challengers NA; they finished eighth in the split itself, then finished top-eight in the mid-season Face Off. Currently, they have seven circuit points to their name in eighth place, which is just good enough to avoid starting in the lower bracket if the playoffs started today.

The VALORANT Challengers NA second split is set to start on April 18.