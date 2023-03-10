Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team makes first roster change following blowout loss in Challengers

Streamer Disguised Toast’s VALORANT roster has parted ways with Drake “Exalt” Branly following an embarrassing defeat a few days ago.

The roster change was made just days after Disguised was defeated by the top-of-the-group team M80 in North American Challengers. Exalt was one of the first members of Disguised’s team once the group was signed to the streamer’s squad last December.

Exalt announced on Twitter today that he is an unrestricted free agent.

I want to thank @Disguised for the opportunity and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. I’m an unrestricted free agent and ready to continue playing in Challengers or the Americas league. https://t.co/RsBjtDWysa — Exalt (@ExaltVAL) March 10, 2023

His three-month stint with the team saw Disguised qualify for Challengers in the NA region through the first open qualifier. The team took down Oxygen Esports to qualify for the league on Jan. 13.

Disguised sit with two losses and two victories in Group B, which put them in fourth place. Disguised have already secured a spot in the Mid-Season Face Off, however, since fifth place team MAD Lions haven’t won a match with a 0-4 record.

Exalt was the second-highest-rated player for Disguised in the first split of the Challengers league with a respectable 1.04 rating, according to VLR.gg. Former teammate Damion “XXiF” Cook is above him with a 1.05.

Disguised are set to face off against TSM in their next match, which is scheduled for March 15, but the date is subject to change.

The Mid-Season Face-Off is set to take place from March 24 to April 1.