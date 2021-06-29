TSM adds Bang to VALORANT roster in time for NA VCT Stage 3

Just days before the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers One open qualifier begins, TSM has officially added Sean “Bang” Bezerra to its VALORANT roster, filling the final open spot on the org’s five-man team. TSM was seen practicing with Bang prior to this announcement, but the rumors of the reported acquisition have now been confirmed.

Bang fills the opening left by Stephen “reltuC” Cutler, who was moved to the bench at the beginning of May following TSM’s elimination from VCT Stage Two. While it initially looked like sixth-man Braxton “brax” Pierce would be inserted into the starting roster, the two parted ways and brax eventually returned to the T1 organization. The move to bench Cutler and bring in coach Chet was made after two disappointing showings from TSM in the first two NA stages of VCT.

The final piece of our Valorant puzzle is here.



Introducing TSM FTX @bangzerra 💥 pic.twitter.com/XZUYUCOwjL — TSM FTX (@TSM) June 29, 2021

In a lengthy video announcement, TSM coach Chet explained why Bang was a better fit for the current team over brax. “We needed someone more aggressive. Someone young. I felt Bang was the perfect piece, not only because he’s a free agent, but he talks a lot, entries hard, and has fresh ideas. Not to say brax is a bad player, but he just didn’t fit our roles.”

The team relayed their excitement towards Bang in the video, and also expressed their fondness for Chet’s direct, “confrontational” approach to coaching.

Bang has previously played for Phoenix1, Team Serenity, and On The Way Esports. During his time with these organizations, he’s switched between the duelist and controller roles, with time spent playing Omen, Phoenix, Astra and Raze, primarily. At only 17 years old, Bang doesn’t have the same extensive competitive background in other titles as his teammates but brings a plethora of potential, energy, and raw aiming skill to the TSM camp.

The full TSM roster is now James “hazed” Cobb, Matthew “Wardell” Yu, Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, Taylor “drone” Johnson, Bang, and coach Chet Singh.

The retooled TSM roster will make its debut at the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers One open qualifier beginning on July 1. A potential match with 100 Thieves might await them in the fourth round, barring any upsets, where a spot in the main event would be on the line.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.