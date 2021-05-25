TSM reportedly drops Brax from starting VALORANT lineup

TSM continue to make changes before VCT Stage Three.

TSM is benching recently signed Braxton “Brax” Pierce from its starting roster, according to a report from Upcomer’s George Geddes.

TSM has reportedly been practicing with Sean “bang” Bezerra, formerly of OTW Esports, in brax's place. The report says that TSM has offered Bang a contract and that he should be officially joining TSM's VALORANT team soon.

Brax joined the TSM roster less than two months before this reported benching, initially as a sixth-man. He's only played four maps with TSM during the VCT Stage Two Challengers One open qualifier. In those two series, TSM beat EZ5 2-0 then lost to Immortals 2-0.

Following TSM's disappointing finish to the second VCT stage, the organization initiated some changes with its VALORANT roster, moving Stephen "reltuC" Cutler to the bench and replacing coach Taylor "Tailored" Broomall with CS:GO veteran coach Chet Singh.

Prior to joining TSM, Brax was the first member of T1 VALORANT when he officially left behind CS:GO in early 2020. T1 released brax and his longtime teammate AZK this past February.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

