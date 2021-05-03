Cutler benched from TSM’s VALORANT squad

Stephen “reltuC” Cutler has been benched by TSM’s VALORANT team, the organization announced today.

"Whilst Cutler explores his options, he’ll continue to stream under the TSM banner," TSM said. "We’ll forever be grateful for what he achieved with us, and we wish him nothing but the best."

As of today @reltuC is benched from our starting Valorant roster.



Cutler was one of the founding members of the TSM VALORANT squad, which has definitely seen more successful days in the past. They were one of VALORANT's top teams early in the game's life cycle but have since failed to keep up with the game's evolving meta and have had lackluster placements in VCT Challengers events.

Notably, TSM won the FaZe Clan Invitational with Cutler in a 3-2 victory over Sentinels last August. At the time, Sentinels and TSM were considered two of the best teams in the world.

TSM briefly attempted to play with a six-man roster following the addition of Braxton "brax" Pierce in March. It appears that the larger roster didn't work out, though.

TSM failed to qualify for the VCT NA Challengers Finals following a 2-0 loss to ANDBOX in the lower bracket of Challengers Two. The loss also excluded them from attending VCT Masters: Reykjavik, the first LAN event in VALORANT history. Their old rivals, Sentinels, qualified for Reykjavik alongside Version1.

