TSM confirms brax as sixth man for VALORANT roster

After numerous reports and rumors that TSM was pursuing Braxton “brax” Pierce as a sixth man for its VALORANT roster, the organization confirmed the move today.

Fans noticed that James “hazed” Cobb was sitting out of scrims, raising suspicion of a possible roster change. Rush B Media's Ryan Friend then reported that hazed was not being benched and that brax was set to join the lineup as a sixth player.

This is where our comeback starts.



Please welcome the 6th member of #TSM Valorant, @brax1wnl. pic.twitter.com/5QuYm1P8ue — TSM (@TSM) March 31, 2021

It's unclear how TSM will rotate its players, especially since brax played the Jett Op role for T1. It's unlikely that star Oper Matthew "WARDELL" Yu will be swapped out, but the organization likely wants to spark a change and start a "comeback." TSM failed to qualify for NA VCT Masters One and were eliminated from contention in the Challengers circuit.

TSM isn't the only team pioneering a six-player roster, either. T1 recently signed former Overwatch star Lee “ANS” Seon-chang to provide some help off the bench. They also picked up former CS:GO pros Timothy "autimatic" Ta and Rahul "curry" Nemani in February, dropping brax and Keven "AZK" Larivière in the process.

TSM fans will get to see how the team employs its six-man roster starting tomorrow with the NA VCT Stage Two: Challengers One Open Qualifier.

