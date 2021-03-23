Here are the North America VCT circuit points standings

The first phase of the VALORANT Champions Tour wrapped up with the conclusion of Masters One, which means the first plethora of VCT points have been distributed to the world’s best teams.
Professional VALORANT teams across each region are one step closer to a potential spot at the Champions final at the end of the year. But some teams have taken a larger step than others based on their Masters performances.
North America is a red hot region in terms of both viewership and highlights. Several organizations see a bright future for VALORANT in this region and have jumped in headfirst.
Here's how the teams stand in terms of total VCT points right now. The top two teams at the end of the year will directly qualify for Champions.
|Place
|Team
|Points (Masters One)
|First
|Sentinels
|100
|Second
|FaZe Clan
|70
|Third/fourth
|Gen.G
|45
|Third/fourth
|Team Envy
|45
|Fifth/sixth
|100 Thieves
|20
|Fifth/sixth
|Luminosity
|20
|Seventh/eighth
|XSET
|10
|Seventh/eighth
|Immortals
|10
VCT NA Masters One
Sentinels earned 100 points with a first-place finish at the first NA Masters event in March. The team called upon Tyson "TenZ" Ngo to fill the void left by Jay "sinatraa" Won just a day before the tournament began. The former Cloud9 star answered the call and the Sentinels roster as a whole stepped up across the entire event. They defeated FaZe 3-0 in the grand finals.
While FaZe failed to overcome Sentinels during Masters, they expertly eviscerated every other team that they came across. Mixing aggression and unpredictability while riding the hot performance of Andrej "babybay" Francisty, FaZe dominated the rest of the NA field to come in second place.
Both Gen.G and Team Envy had impressive runs at Masters, reaching third and fourth place, respectively, and even taking a series off each other. They both had the honor of losing to FaZe, too.
The VALORANT Champions Tour resumes in North America on April 1 with the open qualifiers for Phase Two's Challengers One event.
