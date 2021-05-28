Derke and Fnatic send Version1 packing in VCT Masters 2 Reykjavík’s lower bracket match

Fnatic bought Version1 a one-way plane ticket back home.

The EU powerhouse swept the North American second seed in today's lower bracket match, eliminating them from VCT Masters Two Reykjavík. And Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev emerged as the star of today's VALORANT show, amassing a server-high 55 frags across both games.

In a close overtime match, Fnatic took Icebox 14-12 with Derke leading the charge. The Finnish star had an impressive 34-kill showing and helped Fnatic elbow their way into extra rounds. In one stellar play, Derke mowed down three V1 players while holding A Main on his own. Not only did this help his squad win the round, but Fnatic were able to sneak into overtime and come out with a clutch victory.

The second map wasn't as close. Fnatic took Ascent 13-6. While defending, the EU squad claimed eight rounds and took that momentum into the second half to finish V1 off.

As sad of a moment as this is for NA fans, Sentinels remain the favorites to win Masters Two. They'll take on NUTURN later today in a match that determines who moves on to the grand final.

With this victory, Fnatic move up in the lower bracket and will take on the winner of Team Vikings and Team Liquid tomorrow. With a potential EU regional match looming, Masters Two continues to deliver the excitement.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.