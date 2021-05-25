NA’s Version1 wins first clash against EU goliath Team Liquid at VCT Masters Reykjavík

The unnerved NA underdogs came up big.

North America’s second-seed Version1 did the unthinkable and reverse swept favorites Team Liquid at VCT Masters Reykjavík.

In a nail-biting, heart-pounding best-of-three, the unnerved NA underdogs showed up against the European powerhouse.

Liquid were expected to breeze past V1, however they struggled to find their stride in the series. The Europeans took an early advantage on Split (16-14), but the North Americans quickly answered back on Ascent (13-11).

When it looked like it could have gone anyone's way, V1's Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro and Erik "penny" Penn stepped up on Haven (13-4), clinching a well-earned spot in the upper bracket semifinals.

Liquid played uncharacteristically sloppy and failed to capitalize on their aggression, which V1 punished.

A rattled Dom "soulcas" Sulcas summed up the series with a missed opportunity on Haven, whiffing an almost unmissable shot on in-game leader Anthony "vanity" Malaspina.

V1 will play Korea representatives NUTURN on Thursday, May 27 in the next phase of the tournament.