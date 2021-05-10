Team Liquid officially releases ec1s from VALORANT roster

Team Liquid has parted ways with VALORANT captain Adam “ec1s” Eccles nearly three months after moving him to the inactive roster.

Liquid signed ec1s last August alongside the rest of the fish123 roster that dominated Europe during the early months of VALORANT, a streak that included winning seven tournaments in just over a month.

After joining Liquid, ec1s and his team performed well but were only able to make the finals at one event, finishing second after a 3-2 loss to G2 Esports at Red Bull Home Ground in January. Following that, Liquid failed to qualify for the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage One and decided to make a change.

On Feb. 24, Liquid removed ec1s from the active roster and replaced him with former ENCE CS:GO player Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen. Liquid's lineup now features Dom "soulcas" Sulcas, James "Kryptix" Affleck, Travis "L1NK" Mendoza, Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom, Jamppi, and coach Connor "Sliggy" Blomfield.

It took a while for the team to mesh after the move, though. They missed out on the entire first stage of the VCT before bouncing back and earning a spot in Stage Two. The revamped Liquid squad went on to finish second in Challengers Two and then got heir revenge by beating Fnatic 3-2 to win the Stage Two Finals.

Officially no longer apart of @TeamLiquid, thanks to everyone for the memories it was an absolute pleasure.



I am now looking for new opportunities in Valorant, I have been grinding these past 3 months and I am keen to show the progress.



For enquiries: [email protected] — ec1s (@ec1s_) May 10, 2021

Moving forward, ec1s is open to offers and is actively looking for new opportunities in VALORANT.

