Liquid removes ec1s from VALORANT starting lineup

In their next tournament appearance, Team Liquid will be debuting a new face on its VALORANT roster after moving Adam “ec1s” Eccles to the bench.

Liquid announced the change today, saying that ec1s' replacement will be introduced soon. Liquid's star Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom wished ec1s well in the future but said that "changes were needed."

I Hate it when it happens, but some changes were needed



Wish you luck in the future my man @ec1s_



Stay tuned #LetsGoLiquid https://t.co/BZP7mwBgov — Liquid ScreaM (@ScreaM_) February 24, 2021

Changes indeed were needed for Liquid with little time and opportunity left to qualify for the EU Masters event as part of the VALORANT Champions Tour. Liquid successfully qualified for the Challengers One main event but stumbled at the finish line when they lost to FunPlus Phoenix.

Liquid looked even shakier in the second open qualifier, failing to make the main event at all after losing to Alliance in the round-of-16. In several of Liquid's recent matches, it's been a ScreaM showcase at the top of the scoreboard with ec1s trailing near the bottom. They evidently think they can improve with a replacement.

Liquid has reportedly been eyeing former CS:GO pro Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen as a starting lineup addition, according to esports journalist George Geddes. Jamppi officially made the switch to VALORANT just a month ago after being released by ENCE since a VAC ban on a CS:GO account tied to him has prevented him from competing on tier-one teams at Majors.

Liquid will be competing in another open qualifier for Challengers Three. Those matches begin on March 2.

