T1 VALORANT signs new player ahead of VCT Pacific League

The new recruit had been waiting for an opportunity since December.

T1 added the former Gen.G Esports VALORANT player Kang “iNTRO” Seung-gyun to its VALORANT roster today after parting ways with former sixth-man Kim “BeonJun” Beom-jun.

BeonJun joined T1 in October 2022 but wasn’t utilized at either the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational in January 2023 or at VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo in February 2023. INTRO, on the other hand, had been on the sidelines since he left Gen.G last December. It’s more likely that we’ll just fill the role of a sixth player during VCT Pacific League instead of taking a spot in the active lineup as T1 hasn’t announced that one of the five players is stepping down to a substitute position.

Welcome to @intr0w0w as he joins our T1 VALORANT team!

Let's show our support for him and our VALORANT team.



T1 VALORANT 팀에 새롭게 합류한 'iNTRO' 강승균 선수를 환영해 주세요!

T1에서 멋진 경기 펼칠 수 있도록 많은 응원 부탁드립니다!#T1WIN #T1Fighting #T1VALORANT pic.twitter.com/26sLy5bYug — T1 (@T1) March 10, 2023

Today, we part ways with @BeomJunvlrt through a mutual agreement.

We wish him the best of luck in the future.



금일부로 T1 VALORANT 팀의 'BEOMJUN' 김범준 선수와 상호 협의하에 계약을 종료하게 되었습니다.

T1은 그의 새로운 도전과 앞날을 응원하겠습니다. pic.twitter.com/pveyFH0zHl — T1 (@T1) March 10, 2023

INTRO has way more experience than BeonJun as he competed alongside the best players in Korea between 2021 and 2022 in domestic VCT tournaments for teams like DWG KIA and REJECT. T1 could utilize him down the road if the squad don’t show improvements at VCT Pacific League, in comparison to their results so far in 2023.

T1 finished last place at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational following defeats to two NA Challengers League teams The Guard and TSM, and were knocked out by FURIA in the first round of the Omega group at VCT LOCK//IN in two one-sided maps (13-7 on Pearl and 13-7 on Icebox).

That said, T1 are expected to do better at VCT Pacific League against regional competitors. The organization is also one of the biggest selected for the partnership program not only in Asia but across all regions.

VCT Pacific League will run from March 25 to May 28 and the top three teams will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo in June and VALORANT Champions Los Angeles in August. T1 will compete alongside DRX, Paper Rex, Gen.G, ZETA DIVISION, Team Secret, Detonation FocusMe, Global Esports, Talon Esports, and Rex Regum Qeon.