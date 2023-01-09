Ludwig x Tarik Invitational teams list features Sentinels, T1, and other NA VALORANT squads

The VALORANT offseason is coming to a close with the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational event, which features four top teams, it was announced today.

The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational, which is set to begin on Jan. 14 and conclude on Jan. 15, features the likes of Sentinels from North America alongside The Guard and TSM, with South Korean team T1 to finalize the team sheet.

The tournament will be held in a LAN setting in Los Angeles, where the majority of the organizations are based for the upcoming VALORANT Americas league, which is set to begin later this year.

The event will be the first time fans will get to see the new VALORANT rosters that were formed over the course of the offseason, which began at the end of last September. Most notably, Sentinels acquired Zachary “zekken” Patrone and Rory “dephh” Jackson from XSET, while Brazilian duo Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi and Bryan “pANcada” Luna were signed from LOUD.

Sentinels will have a point to prove since it acquired two of the best players from the former LOUD roster. Two teams Sentinels won’t be playing outside of this event are TSM and The Guard. Both teams were unable to secure a spot in the Americas international league since the organizations were not chosen to partner with developer Riot Games.

The fourth team at the tournament, T1, will represent the APAC region despite multiple players from the roster previously competing in North America. Most prominently, Son “xeta” Seon-ho, Ha “Sayaplayer” Jeong-woo, and Joseph “ban” Seungmin Oh competed at the highest level in the region.