All VALORANT teams in the VCT Pacific 2023 league

T1, Gen.G, DRX, Paper Rex, ZETA DIVISION, DetonatioN Gaming, Team Secret, Talon Esports, Global Esports, and Rex Regum Qeon are the 10 VALORANT teams hailing from Asia that secured a partner spot in VCT 2023 Pacific league.
This means that these organizations will be directly involved in Riot Games’ ecosystem for VALORANT. These teams also must stick to an Asian roster to compete in the VCT 2023 Pacific league and can only have one import player, regardless of whether said player is from the Americas or Europe.
Most of the teams have already revealed their VALORANT rosters for the VCT 2023 Pacific league after the Oct. 15 deadline set by Riot. Here is every team, player, and coach attending the Asian VALORANT competition next year.
All Pacific VALORANT teams in the VCT Pacific 2023 league
T1
- Son “xeta” Seon-ho
- Byeon “Munchkin” Sang-beom
- Joseph “ban” Seungmin Oh
- Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo
- Fifth player to be defined
- Sixth player: Kim “BeomJun” Beom-jun
- Coaches: Yoon “Autumn” Eu-teum and Dakota “Stunner” MacLeod
Gen.G
- Kim “Meteor” Tae-O
- Lee “k1Ng” Seung-won
- Kang “iNTRO” Seung-gyun
- Yu “TS” Tae-seok
- Yeom “eKo” Wang-ryong
- Sixth player: Kim “Secret” Ha-jin
- Coaches: Chris “Elmapuddy” Tebbit and Lee “bail” Sung-jae
DRX
- Kim “stax” Gu-taek
- Goo “Rb” Sang-min
- Kim “Zest” Gi-seok
- Byung-chul “BuZz” Yu
- Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan
- Sixth player: Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung
- Coaches: Seon-ho “termi” Pyeon, Soon-woo “Argency” Kwon, and Kim “glow” Min-soo
Paper Rex
- Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart
- Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto
- Benedict “Benkai” Tan
- Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee
- Jing Jie “Jinggg” Wang
- Coach: Alexandre “alecks” Sallé
ZETA DIVISION
- Koji “Laz” Ushida
- Tomoaki “crow” Maruoka
- Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto
- Shota “SugarZ3ro” Watanabe
- Tenta “TENNN” Asai
- Sixth player: Ryo “barce” Takebayashi
- Coaches: Hibiki “XQQ” Motoyama and Sawada “JUNiOR” Yuya
DetonatioN Gaming
- Park “Seoldam” Sang-min
- Ryumon “Reita” Oshiro
- Tomoki “xnfri” Moriya
- Anthem
- Seo “Suggest” Jae-young
- Sixth player: Shogo “takej” Takemori
- Coaches: Kim “HSK” Hae-seong and Hirotaka “Melofovia” Okazaki
Team Secret
- Jessie “JessieVash” Cristy
- Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan
- Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza
- Jeremy “Jremy” Cabrera
- Fifth player to be defined
- Coach: Chong “Fayde” Hoc Wah
Global Esports
- Jordan “AYRIN” He
- Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar
- Kim “t3xture” Na-ra
- Michael “WRONSKI” Wronski
- Abhirup “Lightningfast” Choudhury
- Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki
- Cahya “Monyet” Nugraha
- Substitutes: Jayanth “skillZ” Ramesh, Bhavin “HellrangeR” Kotwani, Akshay “KappA” Sinkar, and Pranav “Kohliii” Kohli
- Coach: Hong “Eraser” Chang-pyo
Note: Global Esports will have a boot camp to decide which six players will travel to São Paulo, Brazil to play in VCT 2023’s inaugural event in February.
Rex Regum Qeon
- Kelly “kellyS” Sedillo
- Nathaniel “Nexi” Cabero
- James “2geMonstah” Goopio
- Emmanuel “Emman” Morale
- Eroll Jule “EJAY” Delfin
- Coach: Marthinus “Ewok” Jacobus
Talon Esports
- To be defined
- To be defined
- To be defined
- To be defined
- To be defined
- Coach: In “Creative” Moo-keun