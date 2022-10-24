All VALORANT teams in the VCT Pacific 2023 league

Several teams from Asia have put together great rosters for VCT 2023.

T1, Gen.G, DRX, Paper Rex, ZETA DIVISION, DetonatioN Gaming, Team Secret, Talon Esports, Global Esports, and Rex Regum Qeon are the 10 VALORANT teams hailing from Asia that secured a partner spot in VCT 2023 Pacific league.

This means that these organizations will be directly involved in Riot Games’ ecosystem for VALORANT. These teams also must stick to an Asian roster to compete in the VCT 2023 Pacific league and can only have one import player, regardless of whether said player is from the Americas or Europe.

Most of the teams have already revealed their VALORANT rosters for the VCT 2023 Pacific league after the Oct. 15 deadline set by Riot. Here is every team, player, and coach attending the Asian VALORANT competition next year.

All Pacific VALORANT teams in the VCT Pacific 2023 league

T1

Son “xeta” Seon-ho

Byeon “Munchkin” Sang-beom

Joseph “ban” Seungmin Oh

Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo

Fifth player to be defined

Sixth player: Kim “BeomJun” Beom-jun

Coaches: Yoon “Autumn” Eu-teum and Dakota “Stunner” MacLeod

Gen.G

Kim “Meteor” Tae-O

Lee “k1Ng” Seung-won

Kang “iNTRO” Seung-gyun

Yu “TS” Tae-seok

Yeom “eKo” Wang-ryong

Sixth player: Kim “Secret” Ha-jin

Coaches: Chris “Elmapuddy” Tebbit and Lee “bail” Sung-jae

DRX

Kim “stax” Gu-taek

Goo “Rb” Sang-min

Kim “Zest” Gi-seok

Byung-chul “BuZz” Yu

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan

Sixth player: Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung

Coaches: Seon-ho “termi” Pyeon, Soon-woo “Argency” Kwon, and Kim “glow” Min-soo

Paper Rex

Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto

Benedict “Benkai” Tan

Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee

Jing Jie “Jinggg” Wang

Coach: Alexandre “alecks” Sallé

ZETA DIVISION

Koji “Laz” Ushida

Tomoaki “crow” Maruoka

Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto

Shota “SugarZ3ro” Watanabe

Tenta “TENNN” Asai

Sixth player: Ryo “barce” Takebayashi

Coaches: Hibiki “XQQ” Motoyama and Sawada “JUNiOR” Yuya

DetonatioN Gaming

Park “Seoldam” Sang-min

Ryumon “Reita” Oshiro

Tomoki “xnfri” Moriya

Anthem

Seo “Suggest” Jae-young

Sixth player: Shogo “takej” Takemori

Coaches: Kim “HSK” Hae-seong and Hirotaka “Melofovia” Okazaki

Team Secret

Jessie “JessieVash” Cristy

Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan

Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza

Jeremy “Jremy” Cabrera

Fifth player to be defined

Coach: Chong “Fayde” Hoc Wah

Global Esports

Jordan “AYRIN” He

Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar

Kim “t3xture” Na-ra

Michael “WRONSKI” Wronski

Abhirup “Lightningfast” Choudhury

Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki

Cahya “Monyet” Nugraha

Substitutes: Jayanth “skillZ” Ramesh, Bhavin “HellrangeR” Kotwani, Akshay “KappA” Sinkar, and Pranav “Kohliii” Kohli

Coach: Hong “Eraser” Chang-pyo

Note: Global Esports will have a boot camp to decide which six players will travel to São Paulo, Brazil to play in VCT 2023’s inaugural event in February.

Rex Regum Qeon

Kelly “kellyS” Sedillo

Nathaniel “Nexi” Cabero

James “2geMonstah” Goopio

Emmanuel “Emman” Morale

Eroll Jule “EJAY” Delfin

Coach: Marthinus “Ewok” Jacobus

Talon Esports