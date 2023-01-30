VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo: VALORANT scores, schedule, and bracket

After many months of this offseason, the VALORANT Champions Tour 2023 season is finally set to begin, as is the start of the partnership era, with the VCT LOCK//IN in São Paulo,

The 32 teams in attendance will compete in a single-elimination bracket that will take place over three weeks, kicking off the VCT 2023 season with a format that prioritizes international matchups and new storylines heading into the year. The winning team will earn an extra spot for their region at Masters Tokyo later in the year, plus the lion’s share of the prize pool.

It’s finally time. Here, you can keep track of the results and bracket for the VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo tournament.

VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo teams

All 30 partnered teams from the three international VCT leagues will be competing at VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo, plus two invited teams from China. The 32 teams have been split into two separate sides of the bracket: the Alpha bracket and the Omega bracket. The Alpha side will play out until only two teams remain, after which the Omega side will play out until two teams remain.

Alpha bracket teams

KOI

NRG

Detonation FM

Giants

Gen.G

LOUD

FunPlus Phoenix

Karmine Corp

BBL Esports

DRX

Cloud9

Paper Rex

Evil Geniuses

Team Heretics

MIBR

Talon Esports

Omega bracket teams

Team Liquid

Team Secret

Natus Vincere

KRÜ Esports

ZETA DIVISION

Leviatán

Team Vitality

Global Esports

FUT Esports

Rex Regum Qeon

100 Thieves

EDward Gaming

Sentinels

Fnatic

T1

FURIA Esports

VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo bracket

Screengrab via Liquipedia

As mentioned above, the top half (Alpha portion) of the bracket will play out until two teams reach the semifinal. Then, the bottom half (Omega portion) of the bracket will play out.

VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo scores

Here’s the full schedule and results for VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo. Individual matches will be updated during and after the match itself.

Feb. 13

11am CT: KOI vs. NRG

2pm CT: DetonatioN FM vs. Giants

5pm CT: Gen.G vs. LOUD

Feb. 14

11am CT: FunPlus Phoenix vs. Karmine Corp

2pm CT: BBL Esports vs. DRX

5pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Paper Rex

Feb. 15

11am CT: Team Heretics vs. Evil Geniuses

2pm CT: MIBR vs. Talon Esports

Feb. 17

11am CT: Alpha bracket round two

2pm CT: Alpha bracket round two

Feb. 18

11am CT: Alpha bracket round two

2pm CT: Alpha bracket round two

Feb. 19

11am CT: Alpha bracket round three

2pm CT: Alpha bracket round three

Feb. 22

11am CT: Team Liquid vs. Team Secret

2pm CT: NAVI vs. KRÜ Esports

5pm CT: ZETA DIVISION vs. Leviatán

Feb. 23

11am CT: Team Vitality vs. Global Esports

2pm CT: FUT Esports vs. Rex Regum Qeon

5pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Edward Gaming

Feb. 24

11am CT: Sentinels vs. Fnatic

2pm CT: T1 vs. FURIA

Feb. 25

11am CT: Omega bracket round two

2pm CT: Omega bracket round two

Feb. 26

11am CT: Omega bracket round two

2pm CT: Omega bracket round two

Feb. 27

11am CT: Omega bracket round three

2pm CT: Omega bracket round three

March 2

11am CT: Semifinal

March 3

11am CT: Semifinal

March 4

11am CT: Grand final

Any dates missing above are denoted as “dark days” with no broadcast or matches played.