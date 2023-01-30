VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo: VALORANT scores, schedule, and bracket

After many months of this offseason, the VALORANT Champions Tour 2023 season is finally set to begin, as is the start of the partnership era, with the VCT LOCK//IN in São Paulo,
The 32 teams in attendance will compete in a single-elimination bracket that will take place over three weeks, kicking off the VCT 2023 season with a format that prioritizes international matchups and new storylines heading into the year. The winning team will earn an extra spot for their region at Masters Tokyo later in the year, plus the lion’s share of the prize pool.
It’s finally time. Here, you can keep track of the results and bracket for the VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo tournament.
VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo teams
All 30 partnered teams from the three international VCT leagues will be competing at VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo, plus two invited teams from China. The 32 teams have been split into two separate sides of the bracket: the Alpha bracket and the Omega bracket. The Alpha side will play out until only two teams remain, after which the Omega side will play out until two teams remain.
Alpha bracket teams
- KOI
- NRG
- Detonation FM
- Giants
- Gen.G
- LOUD
- FunPlus Phoenix
- Karmine Corp
- BBL Esports
- DRX
- Cloud9
- Paper Rex
- Evil Geniuses
- Team Heretics
- MIBR
- Talon Esports
Omega bracket teams
- Team Liquid
- Team Secret
- Natus Vincere
- KRÜ Esports
- ZETA DIVISION
- Leviatán
- Team Vitality
- Global Esports
- FUT Esports
- Rex Regum Qeon
- 100 Thieves
- EDward Gaming
- Sentinels
- Fnatic
- T1
- FURIA Esports
VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo bracket
As mentioned above, the top half (Alpha portion) of the bracket will play out until two teams reach the semifinal. Then, the bottom half (Omega portion) of the bracket will play out.
VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo scores
Here’s the full schedule and results for VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo. Individual matches will be updated during and after the match itself.
Feb. 13
- 11am CT: KOI vs. NRG
- 2pm CT: DetonatioN FM vs. Giants
- 5pm CT: Gen.G vs. LOUD
Feb. 14
- 11am CT: FunPlus Phoenix vs. Karmine Corp
- 2pm CT: BBL Esports vs. DRX
- 5pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Paper Rex
Feb. 15
- 11am CT: Team Heretics vs. Evil Geniuses
- 2pm CT: MIBR vs. Talon Esports
Feb. 17
- 11am CT: Alpha bracket round two
- 2pm CT: Alpha bracket round two
Feb. 18
- 11am CT: Alpha bracket round two
- 2pm CT: Alpha bracket round two
Feb. 19
- 11am CT: Alpha bracket round three
- 2pm CT: Alpha bracket round three
Feb. 22
- 11am CT: Team Liquid vs. Team Secret
- 2pm CT: NAVI vs. KRÜ Esports
- 5pm CT: ZETA DIVISION vs. Leviatán
Feb. 23
- 11am CT: Team Vitality vs. Global Esports
- 2pm CT: FUT Esports vs. Rex Regum Qeon
- 5pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Edward Gaming
Feb. 24
- 11am CT: Sentinels vs. Fnatic
- 2pm CT: T1 vs. FURIA
Feb. 25
- 11am CT: Omega bracket round two
- 2pm CT: Omega bracket round two
Feb. 26
- 11am CT: Omega bracket round two
- 2pm CT: Omega bracket round two
Feb. 27
- 11am CT: Omega bracket round three
- 2pm CT: Omega bracket round three
March 2
- 11am CT: Semifinal
March 3
- 11am CT: Semifinal
March 4
- 11am CT: Grand final
Any dates missing above are denoted as “dark days” with no broadcast or matches played.